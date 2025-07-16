Minnesota United Presents 2025 'Heritage Kit'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today unveiled its very-first adidas third kit, the new 'Heritage Kit', presented by Target. Inspired by professional teams of Minnesota soccer past, the Loons' third kit represents the strong soccer history in the North Star State, while continuing that legacy into the future. MNUFC will notably debut the 'Heritage Kit' during tonight's match against LAFC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul.

An homage to the history of soccer in the state of Minnesota, the 'Heritage Kit' is a nod to the predecessors of the sport who paved a way for the future of the game in the North Star State, carrying the spirit and remembering every iteration and evolution of the game with a distinctly Minnesotan style. Ever since the Minnesota Kicks brought the professional game to Minnesota in 1976, soccer has drawn fans in with its seamless integration of both heritage and heroism.

"From being a little kid watching the Minnesota Kicks and the Minnesota Strikers, to then playing for the Minnesota Thunder and lastly my coaching and general manager roles with the Minnesota Stars and Minnesota United, I am excited that this kit has come to life," said MNUFC Chief Development Officer Manny Lagos. "I get chills thinking about every era of soccer and how this jersey is a culmination of every evolution of soccer in Minnesota because it's genuine and authentic. I am looking forward for the next month of celebrations and seeing fans also celebrate the heritage of this club."

The colors of the 'Heritage Kit' primarily act as a tribute to the Minnesota Kicks. The script word "Loons" in the center of the jersey reminds fans of the iconic Kicks type-font, while the lower left hem patch - a stylized loon in a kicking motion - nods to the other iconic kicking player within the Kicks' crest. On the back of the neck lies a stylized version of the original Major League Soccer logo, celebrating the league's 30th season this year.

Many shades of blue are found throughout the 'Heritage Kit', with each as an homage to the different decades of professional soccer in the North. Blue has been a mainstay color in each jersey rendition, including the Kicks, Thunder, Stars and Loons' crests and jerseys. The diamond pattern spread across the shoulders is a nod to patterns seen in kits throughout Minnesota and the world in the 1980s and 90s. Fans will remember classic Thunder kits that adorned those unique threads.

Orange also was a color of Minnesota teams past, notably used in its prominence with the Kicks and Strikers. Small stripes of orange around the neck and the side of the torso, along with the loon's eye in the isolated-Loon crest, provide a contrasting accent within this 'Heritage Kit', paying homage to this striking hue of Minnesota soccer.

Introducing the 2025 'Heritage Kit', a connection to the strong soccer history of Minnesota, with a flair of the present-day Loons of Minnesota United FC.

Limited quantities of the 'Heritage Kit' jersey are now on sale at mnufc.com, and the Black and Blue Team Store at Allianz Field, starting at 9:00 a.m. CT. Additionally, as part of today's launch, adidas has revealed its 'Archive Collection', which includes numerous merchandise items for sale exclusive to the Loons' 'Heritage Kit' theme.

Target continues to be the primary kit partner since 2017, with their logo featured on the back of the 'Heritage Kit' jersey just below the numbers.







