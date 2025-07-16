Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Secure Commanding Victory over D.C.

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

In one of the more complete performances we have seen from Charlotte, The Crown took down D.C. United 2-1 thanks to a brace from Pep Biel. For most of the match, Charlotte were the complete dominant side, handling 60% of possession and nearly 3 xG to D.C.'s .6.

Pep. Biel. Pep. Biel.

The Mallorcan Magician pulled two goals out of the bag tonight. The first was pure hustle and high soccer IQ. As the ball battered around the box, Pep made sure he was winning it, out-hustling the D.C. defense and popping it into the back of the net.

Three minutes into the second half, brace. Goal number two was a full team effort up the left wing. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty bombed up the sideline as Wilfried Zaha held the ball up and waited for open space. Zaha played in a charging JMR who had plenty of time to pick out a cross. Pep was waiting, controlled the ball, and slotted it back post. That's 19 goal contributions on the season for MV-Pep.

D.C. made some changes at halftime that brought a little more intensity to the match. They were able to eventually find the back of the net in the 60th minute after Gabriel Pirani found space down the middle to charge past the backline and find a corner.

Dean Smith was then quick to get three subs up and on the pitch by the 70th minute. From there, Charlotte regained control of the match. There were plenty of opportunities to add a third or even a fourth, but the night would end 2-1.

Charlotte FC have now won back-to-back home games for the first time since early April and are undefeated in July. All focus turns quickly to a trip down South to take on Atlanta United on Saturday.

Oh, and the new kits are ELECTRIC. Shoutout Carolina Lightnin'.

