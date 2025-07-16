New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II
July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.
Musu joined New York City FC II ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and has made 12 appearances scoring three goals and assists for the Pigeons. The Forward made his debut against the New York Red Bulls II and scored a game tying bicycle kick goal against Chicago Fire II this season.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Musu traveled with the team to Orlando and is available for selection ahead of tonight's match.
Transaction: New York City FC signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
