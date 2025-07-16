Colorado Rapids Unveil 'Original Green' Third Kit in Honor of 30th MLS Season

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids, in partnership with adidas, unveiled today the "Original Green" kit, the club's third kit for the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The kit is part of The Archive Collection, a new series that honors defining moments and eras through bold design and storytelling. The Rapids are one of ten MLS teams debuting a third kit this season.

"Original Green" pays tribute to the club's legacy as one of Major League Soccer's founding members. The Rapids were the first team in league history to wear green, and in 2025, they return to their original color palette for the first time since 2002. The jersey features noble green as its primary color, with accents of gold, off-white, and blue drawn directly from the team's earliest uniforms.

"This kit is a reflection of where we started and a reminder of everything we've built since 1996," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "'Original Green' represents more than just a uniform, it embodies our legacy, our growth, and the community that's stood with us every step of the way. As one of the league's true originals, we're proud of our heritage and deeply committed to remaining at the forefront of Major League Soccer's continued growth."

The kit draws inspiration from 1990s soccer culture with a clean and minimal design. The club's original secondary mark appears on the left chest, while the primary crest is centered on the front of the jersey, echoing the design of the 1996 inaugural kit. A silhouette of Marcelo Balboa's iconic bicycle kick, which was named the MLS Goal of the Year in 2000, is paired with the number 96 on the jock tag. The original MLS crest is reimagined in Rapids colors and placed on the back neck, and subtle mountain details line the sleeve cuffs. A vintage-inspired number font completes the look, with UCHealth featured in white beneath the back numbers and Kiewit, the club's new Official Jersey Sleeve Partner, appearing on the right sleeve.

To commemorate the launch and the club's 30th season, the Rapids will celebrate legends and alumni throughout the year. Specifically, on August 16, the club will retire Marcelo Balboa's number 17 jersey during a special ceremony at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park following the match against Atlanta United. A portion of the proceeds from kit sales and activations will benefit a nonprofit organization chosen by Balboa, reflecting the club's ongoing commitment to community impact. The stadium will be decked out in the original Colorado Rapids colors in honor of Balboa and the club's history.

The Rapids will debut the "Original Green" kit on Saturday, July 26 against the Philadelphia Union. The home debut of the kit will be on August 16. Additionally, the Rapids will sport "Original Green" on Saturday, September 27 against Minnesota United and on Decision Day, Saturday, October 18 vs. LAFC. The kit may be worn in additional matches to be determined.

The kit is now available for purchase. Fans can purchase it in person at the Colorado Rapids merchandise truck outside The Dale's Bar at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on launch day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or during the Rapids Watch Party at DNVR Bar later that evening.

The jersey will also be available online at AltitudeAuthentics.com and MLSStore.com. For full details, visit ColoradoRapids.com/OriginalGreen.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.