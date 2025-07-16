D.C. United Agrees to Appoint René Weiler as Head Coach

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has agreed to appoint globally experienced Swiss manager René Weiler to become the club's next head coach, pending receipt of a U.S. work permit. Kevin Flanagan will continue in his role as interim head coach until Weiler's arrival.

"D.C. United is a club with a proud history and a passionate fanbase," said René Weiler, D.C. United Head Coach. "The foundation on site gives me confidence in what we can build. There's still a lot of work ahead, but I'm fully committed to leading this club back to where it belongs, competing at the highest level in MLS."

With over 24 years of coaching experience and six major trophies, Weiler becomes the most experienced and accomplished incoming head coach in D.C. United history and joins MLS as one of the league's most decorated managerial arrivals.

As a manager, Weiler has won league titles in Belgium, Egypt, and Switzerland, and has finished in the top three in five different domestic competitions. His résumé includes a UEFA Europa League quarterfinal run with Anderlecht and a league title in Egypt with Al Ahly, one of Africa's most successful clubs. Known for his tactical structure, emphasis on player development, and ability to deliver results in high-pressure environments, Weiler brings a proven approach.

"René is a tactician with a proven ability to implement a clear and disciplined playing style, and to adapt that system to bring the best out of his players," said Ally Mackay, General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. "He builds teams that are organized, aggressive out of possession, and purposeful in attack. That style reflects the identity we're working to establish at D.C. United. His experience developing talent and demanding high standards makes him the ideal leader to guide this project. We're excited to welcome him to the club and fully support his vision for what this team can become."

Weiler, 51, was born in Winterthur, Switzerland, and has spent more than two decades managing clubs across Europe, Asia, and Africa. He led R.S.C. Anderlecht to the 2016-17 Belgian Pro League title and a Europa League quarterfinal berth. In Egypt, he guided Al Ahly SC to the 2019-20 Premier League championship with a record of 21 wins, 8 draws, and just 1 loss over 30 matches.

Most recently, Weiler held dual roles as head coach and sporting director at Servette FC in the Swiss Super League. During his two-year tenure (2023-2024), he helped stabilize the club competitively while playing a central role in long-term roster planning and youth development.

Weiler's coaching journey also includes stints at FC Luzern and FC Aarau in Switzerland, as well as a successful spell in Germany with 1. FC Nürnberg, where he earned a second-place finish in the 2. Bundesliga and a spot in the promotion playoff. He also managed the Kashima Antlers in Japan's top flight, adding to his global experience and adaptability across football cultures.

As a player, Weiler was a midfielder for FC Winterthur and FC Aarau in the Swiss topflight. He won the Swiss Nationalliga A title in 1992-93 with Aarau and earned two caps for the Switzerland National Team before transitioning into coaching.

