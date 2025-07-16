LA Galaxy Play Host to Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 16

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next playing host to Austin FC on at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Wednesday, July 16 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass)

LA Galaxy Against Austin FC

Tonight's match marks the 10th MLS regular season meeting between the Galaxy and Austin FC, with LA leading the all-time series 5-3-1. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 campaign, the Galaxy fell 1-0 to Austin at Q2 Stadium on April 19. In four all-time league matches played against Austin at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 4-0-0.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last six matches played dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-1-2 (11 GF, 7 GA). During that stretch of games, Matheus Nascimento has totaled five goal contributions (2 goals, 3 assists) in six appearances and Marco Reus has logged two goals and four assists in five matches played. Additionally, the Galaxy have won three consecutive matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31 (3-0-0), outscoring their opponents 7-1.

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Christian Miles (Play-By-Play); Lori Lindsey (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Rodolfo Landeros (Play-By-Play); Mariano Trujillo (Analyst)







