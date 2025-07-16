Sounders FC Unveils "The Orca Kit," as the Club Honors the Past and Celebrates the Future

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC "The Orca Kit"

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today introduced "The Orca Kit," the club's new third kit for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. Built in collaboration with adidas and the MLS Archive Collection, this iconic look celebrates the club's storied past and commemorates the Sounders' 1995 A-League championship season. Debuting during tonight's home match vs. Colorado (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), the launch of "The Orca Kit" headlines the start of Sounders FC's first-ever Throwback Week, as the club turns back the clock and brings a wave of '90s nostalgia to Lumen Field.

A vibrant blend of white, blue and purple, "The Orca Kit" pays homage to the Sounders of the mid-'90s, revived with a modern interpretation. The sleeve design is a reimagining of the hallmark pattern during the early years in the A-League, while the wordmark emblazoned across the front of the jersey is a nod to the club's logo of the era. Sounders FC's modern-day Orca mark stamps the chest in place of the club's current crest, while the official A-League logo resides on the bottom of the kit, subtly bolstering the vintage feel. As part of the MLS Archive Collection, the club is also releasing a new Anthem Jacket and adidas Gazelles in the same color scheme.

"The Orca Kit" and other offerings from the MLS Archive Collection are available for purchase at Sounders FC Pro Shop locations and MLSstore.com starting today, July 16.

"The Orca Kit is more than just a jersey - it's a celebration of who we are and where we've come from," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "This design honors a pivotal moment in our club's history, when the Sounders returned to professional soccer and reignited the passion for the game in Seattle. By blending iconic elements from the '90s with a modern edge, we're not only paying tribute to the trailblazers who laid our foundation, but also inspiring the next generation to own our archive and write the next chapter of greatness. We're grateful to adidas and Major League Soccer for their vision and partnership in bringing the Archive Collection to life, helping us tell this story in such an authentic and impactful way."

"The Orca Kit" showcases the official Puyallup Tribe Salmon logo design on the right sleeve, honoring the vital importance of salmon to the culture, sustenance and livelihood of Coast Salish peoples. This design reflects the Puyallup Tribe's profound stewardship of the land and waters, where salmon are a sacred and central part of their heritage. An original steward of the land throughout what is now known as the Puget Sound, the Puyallup Tribe and its Emerald Queen Casino have partnered with Sounders FC since 2021. The left jersey sleeve carries the Apple TV logo as Major League Soccer's broadcast partner.

"This kit represents the connection between the salmon and orca. We're honored to share how these species are intertwined in both our ecosystem and our identity," said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe's governing body. "Together, they tell a story of resilience and our commitment to protecting the waters that have nourished our people for generations."

Debuting last year, the MLS Archive Collection is back this season with new third kits for 10 MLS clubs, styled with a matching jacket and Gazelle shoes. Drawing on the nostalgic look of sports broadcasting, advertising, magazines and catalogs, the adidas and MLS collaboration combines different visual languages to create a unique narrative for each club. This year's collection spans coast-to-coast, bringing back some of the most iconic logos and patterns in MLS history, combined with bright bold designs that were popularized during the '90s. In addition to Sounders FC, the other clubs featured in this year's collection are Charlotte FC, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Minnesota United, Nashville SC, New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes.

A transformative period for the club and region, Seattle emerged as a hub of culture and technology in the '90s, defined by an iconic music scene, legendary athletes and the boom of local businesses. "The Orca Kit" is a tribute to a time where the trailblazing of the Pacific Northwest went global. It borrows from the past in celebration of a bright future.

After sunsetting in 1983 as part of the NASL, the Seattle Sounders made their triumphant return to pro soccer the same year the world's game descended on America with the 1994 FIFA World Cup, winning back-to-back A-League titles in 1995 and 1996. Alumni from the 1995 squad are returning to Seattle for a special recognition at Sounders FC's match vs. San Jose on Saturday, July 19 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), commemorating the 30th anniversary of the club's first league championship. Led by current Sounders FC Director of Player Development Wade Webber, goalkeeper Marcus Hahnemann, league MVP Peter Hattrup and local legend Chance Fry, the Sounders finished the 1995 regular season tied for first in points, defeating the Vancouver 86ers and Atlanta Ruckus in the postseason to capture the A-League title.

Throwback Week gives fans double the throwback action when the Rave Green host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 16 (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 19 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), the latter presented by matchday sponsor Brown Forman. Throwback Week promises fans of all ages a unique opportunity to celebrate Seattle's history and heritage on and off the pitch, with a variety of activities and tributes alongside a vibrant and engaging matchday experience. Season Ticket Members in attendance at Wednesday's match can collect a special edition '90s Throwback Viewfinder, available in Membership Central in the North Plaza or T-Mobile Endzone on club level.

Sounders FC has partnered with KEXP to serve as the official curator of music for Throwback Week. Nostalgia will be hitting on all cylinders for those in attendance this week, with special matchday celebrations powered by KEXP. To match the vibe, fans can take advantage of a unique ticket offer that includes a vintage-style Sounders T-shirt, the ultimate way for fans to represent the squad in true '90s fashion.

Those in attendance at the July 19 match can also visit the adidas Fútbol Society stadium pop-up in the North Plaza to win retro-inspired adidas prizes and more. Fans can bring their favorite gear for free customization with limited edition Sounders designs curated by Seattle artist Shogo Ota.

Tickets are available exclusively online through SoundersFC.com, by calling 877-657-4625 or emailing Sales@SoundersFC.com. Fans can learn more about the exciting features of Sounders FC matchdays and access information to plan a seamless experience at SoundersFC.com/Matchday.

For further information regarding any of the activities mentioned here, please contact a member of Sounders FC Communications. To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.

