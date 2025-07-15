Obed Vargas Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team
July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced additions to the 2025 MLS All-Star roster, with Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas selected by MLS All-Star Head Coach Nico Estévez. Vargas is now on the squad that will face the best of Liga MX on Wednesday, July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV). This marks the first All-Star selection for Vargas, and the first Seattle player to appear since 2023.
Vargas is among the league's most promising young players and a consistent presence in Seattle's midfield. The 19-year-old has started every one of his 18 regular season appearances in 2025, contributing one goal and three assists. Since signing a Homegrown contract prior to the 2022 season, Vargas has already gone on to make 113 all-competition appearances for the club, scoring two goals while adding 15 assists and was named to the 2024 22 Under 22 list, coming in seventh. Vargas appeared in 33 league matches (31 starts) for Seattle last year, including starting three of Sounders FC's postseason matches during its run to the Western Conference Final. Vargas played every minute in all three of Seattle's FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Group Stage matches this summer, including fixtures against Spanish power Atlético Madrid and 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain.
On the international stage, Vargas made his senior debut for Mexico in 2024 after switching federations from the United States, appearing as a substitute against the USMNT in a 2-0 victory during an October friendly. He has also featured for Mexico at the U-20 and U-23 levels since the switch to El Tri.
The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, both held at Q2 Stadium, will be broadcast in over 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles and the web at tv.apple.com.
SOUNDERS FC ALL-STAR SELECTIONS BY SEASON
2009: Jhon Kennedy Hurtado, Kasey Keller, Freddie Ljungberg, Fredy Montero
2010: Kasey Keller, Freddie Ljungberg, Fredy Montero
2011: Osvaldo Alonso, Kasey Keller
2012: Osvaldo Alonso, Eddie Johnson
2013: Osvaldo Alonso, DeAndre Yedlin
2014: Osvaldo Alonso, Clint Dempsey, Chad Marshall, Obafemi Martins, DeAndre Yedlin
2015: Clint Dempsey, Chad Marshall, Obafemi Martins
2016: Clint Dempsey
2017: Stefan Frei
2018: None
2019: Nicolás Lodeiro
2020: N/A (match cancelled due to COVID-19)
2021: Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Nouhou, João Paulo, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz
2022: Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz
2023: Jordan Morris
2024: None
2025: Obed Vargas
Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas
