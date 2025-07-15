Forward Milan Iloski Returns to FC Nordsjælland Following Mutual Loan Termination

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club and Forward Milan Iloski have mutually agreed to a loan termination effective today. Iloski will now rejoin SDFC sister club FC Nordsjaelland of the Danish Superliga.

"We want to thank Milan for his time and contributions to San Diego FC," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He played an important role in our early history, and we respect his desire to return to FC Nordsjaelland and his decision to pursue other opportunities at this time. We wish him the best in this next stage of his career."

Iloski joined SDFC on loan from Right to Dream sister club FC Nordsjaelland on April 2, making his SDFC debut replacing Alex Mighten in the 78th minute during the 2-0 win against Colorado on May 14. Overall, he made 10 appearances (three starts) and registered 10 goals and one assist in league play.

