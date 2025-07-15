MNUFC to Host Austin FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal on September 17

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club will host Austin FC (MLS) in the Semifinals of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday, September 17. Kick for the match is set for 7:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network, streamed live on Paramount+ and can also be listened to locally on MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.

Tickets for the Open Cup Semifinal match at Allianz Field are on sale now, with a series of presales beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT for Season Ticket Members and members of the Preserve. STM's can notably purchase single-game tickets and have all fees waived. MNUFC Newsletter subscribers will have access to the presale at 4:30 p.m. CT, followed by the general public sale at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Fans can purchase tickets during the general public sale by clicking this link HERE. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative T-shirt, as the club looks to black out the entire stadium for this win-or-go-home matchup.

Minnesota United advanced past Chicago Fire FC (MLS) in comeback fashion on July 8, where midfielder Robin Lod notched the first goal of the evening for MNUFC and forward Kelvin Yeboah scored twice in extra time against the 10-man Fire in front of the home crowd in Saint Paul. The Loons now return to an Open Cup Semifinal for the first time since 2019.

Austin FC advanced to the Semifinals after a thrilling match against the San Jose Earthquakes went to penalty kicks in California. The Texas side edged San Jose in the penalty kick shootout 4-2, where Austin's goalkeeper, Brad Stuver, made crucial saves to help his team advance to their very first Open Cup Semifinal.

During the draw for the Quarterfinals round, Minnesota received the No. 1 hosting priority position for the Semifinals round. This means that the Loons were set to host the Semifinal match in the West bracket when they advanced past Chicago Fire FC. That draw also determined that the winner of the West bracket will be the host of the U.S. Open Cup Final match, so, should MNUFC advance to the Final, it would be the host.

Historically, Minnesota United's First Team has gone as far as any squad can in the historic national tournament, reaching the 2019 U.S. Open Cup Final on August 27, 2019 - a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.







