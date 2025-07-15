Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United: July 16, 2025

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC host D.C. United for a mid-week battle at Bank of America Stadium. The two teams most recently met at D.C. on May 21st, 2025, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup competition, where The Crown fell to D.C. in penalty shootouts. Saturday's match is the seventh MLS regular season match between Charlotte FC and D.C. United with CLTFC owning a 3-2-1 advantage.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs D.C United

When: Wednesday, July 16

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

D.C. United 3 (2) - (1) 3 Charlotte FC (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | May 21, 2025)

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union- 43 Points, 22 GP

FC Cincinnati - 42 points, 22 GP

Nashville SC - 41 Points, 22 GP

Columbus Crew - 41 points, 22 GP

Inter Miami - 38 points, 19 GP

Orlando City - 35 Points, 22 GP

NYCFC - 31 points, 21 GP

New York Red Bulls - 30 points, 22 GP

Charlotte FC - 29 points, 22 GP

Chicago Fire - 28 points, 21 GP

The Crown have forged a reputation for being difficult to break down at home. Feeding off the energy of a passionate fan base at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte FC extended their home success last weekend as they shut out New York City FC 2-0.

Charlotte FC is 2-0-1 versus D.C. United at Bank of America Stadium, and The Crown has held D.C. scoreless in all three regular-season home matches.

"We kept a clean sheet last match; we did that because we did the basics well. We got into good positions to defend our box really well. Our reaction to help in dangerous areas was good and gave us confidence going into our next few matches," said Dean Smith in his press conference.

The Crown's dominance is backed by the stats. CLTFC have tallied at least one goal in 14 straight matches across all competitions, including nine multi-goal performances.

Idan Toklomati has scored in three of the last four matches, including the game-winner against New York City FC in the previous match.

Pep Biel stands third in the league for assists at 10 and leads Charlotte in goal contributions at 17. Following his assist against New York City FC, the Spaniard became the Club's single-season leader in goal contributions, surpassing Karol Swiderski, who had 16 in 2022 and 2023.

