Rapids Hit the Road for Matchup with Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (8-10-5, 29 pts. 7th West) hit the road for their second matchup of the season against Seattle Sounders FC (9-6-6, 33 pts., 4th West) on Wednesday night. Kickoff at Lumen Field is set for 8:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

The Rapids will look to continue their rise up the Western Conference standings on Wednesday, having jumped multiple positions into seventh following their most recent result on Saturday. Seattle, on the other hand, will attempt to hold and add to their current position at fourth. Lumen Field has been a fortress for the Sounders, with the club posting a 6-1-3 record at home so far this season.

The Rapids Wednesday's match on a high, having defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their most recent contest by a final score of 3-0. Colorado had three different goalscorers in the match - Rafael Navarro, Calvin Harris, and Andreas Maxsø - with Djordje Mihailovic notching assists on all three. The three assists marked a career first for the midfielder while also putting him into the Rapids history books. Mihailovic has now recorded 39 goal contributions as a member of the Rapids, moving him past Mark Chung (38) for the most contributions by a player in their first two seasons with the club.

Saturday's match also marked the return of Zack Steffen, who had been sidelined with an injury since May 14. The goalkeeper performed like he had never left, posting two saves en route to his fourth clean sheet of the season. The club shutout total is now up to seven in 2025, which is tied for the third-most in all of MLS.

Seattle will also look to continue their current run of form, as the club rides a three-match unbeaten stretch into Wednesday following their appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Sounders' most recent result came on the road where they bested Sporting Kansas City in a 3-2 contest at Children's Mercy Park. The trio of Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák, and Jesús Ferreira all scored in the match to secure all three points for their side. Seattle will be without defender Nouhou in Wednesday's match, who received a red card against SKC on Saturday.

The first time these two sides met this season was back in April at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, when the clubs split the points following a 1-1 result. Mihailovic recorded the goal for Colorado while Danny Musovski found the back of the net for Seattle in what was Rapids goalkeeper Nico Hansen's first start of his MLS career.







