Djordje Mihailovic and Andreas Maxsø Named to Team of the Matchday

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and defender Andreas Maxsø were both named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for their performances in the Rapids' 3-0 shutout victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Mihailovic picked up his seventh Team of the Matchday selection this season, recording an assist on all three goals scored, including Maxsø's 59th-minute header to cap off the night's scoring.

The trio of assists lifts the No. 10 in the club's recordbooks. Mihailovic entered the match on the cusp of surpassing midfielder Mark Chung for the record of goal contributions in a player's first two seasons with the club--officially breaking the record with his corner kick that led to Maxsø's goal.

Calvin Harris and Mihailovic started the scoring early at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, connecting easily in the box after Ted Ku-DiPietro sent a diagonal ball into Mihailovic in the final third. The 12th-minute goal marked Harris' third in five games on the wing.

Mihailovic then found striker Rafael Navarro in the 30th minute on a sliding effort in the six-yard-box. After receiving a pass into the edge of the box from Harris, Mihailovic quickly whipped the ball into the center of the goal for Navarro and Ku-DiPietro crashing into the space. It was Navarro that slid past Vancouver defenders and goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to send the ball into the back fo the net for his eighth goal of the season.

Maxsø's second-half goal was his first of the season and first since 2023. The 6-foot-4 defender and captain of Saturday's match rose above the Whitecaps' backline on a corner to head the ball near post and record the Rapids' third on the night.

The Danish defender has played every minute of 21 games this season, helping the Rapids to six of their seven shutouts in 2025.

"I think [fans] can see a team that plays proper football," said Head Coach Chris Armas after the match. "We attacked, we defended, we moved the ball, we played some entertaining, energetic football. For me, around the world, that's the benchmark...We say the guys were brave to try to play through their pressure. If anyone was in the stands tonight, I think they could see a team that plays for our fans and to entertain. That's always the goal for a coach to put out a team that plays free and that each guy can express themselves. For every parent out there watching those kids and every kid, that's how it should look when they're 10 and 12 years old, those young guys running around. I think they would see a team that was together and played some good stuff on the night."

Colorado now has 15 Team of the Matchday honors this season along with a Player of the Matchday selection (Djordje Mihailovic, Matchday 6).

The Rapids travel to Seattle midweek to take on the Sounders on Wednesday night. Kickoff at Lumen Field is set for 8:30 p.m. MT, available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, listen on Altitude Radio and keep up with on the Colorado Rapids App and social channels at @ColoradoRapids.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 24

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Marco Reus (LA), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Luca Bombino (SD), Andreas Maxsø (COL), Max Arfsten (CLB)

GK: Brad Stuver (ATX)

Coach: Wilfried Nancy (CLB)

Bench: Aljaž Ivačič (NE), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Indiana Vassilev (PHI), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Diego Rossi (CLB), Chucky Lozano (SD), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), William Agada (RSL), Idan Toklomati (CLT)







