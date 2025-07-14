Sporting KC Weekly

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host New York City FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday as the visitors play at Children's Mercy Park for the first time in seven years. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four hamburgers for only $100.

The cross-conference match-up will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $29 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS29 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City jerseys in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Sporting KC and Saturdays Football will team up for a pair of events this week for fans. On Thursday, The Varsity Club (319 Delaware St., Kansas City, MO) will host a happy hour from 3-7 p.m. and attendees can enjoy their first drink on Sporting, in addition to free giveaways, by visiting the SKC table. On Friday, The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St., Kansas City, MO) will host a pickup soccer event from 6-8 p.m. featuring giveaways and a raffle for prizes. Local players ages 18 and up can register online to participate.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday against North Texas SC at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd., Kansas City, MO) with tickets available for only $10 via SeatGeek. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.