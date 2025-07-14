Bombino and Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 24

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC's defender Luca Bombino, winger Anders Dreyer and forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 24. The trio earned Team of the Match honors following their crucial roles in helping SDFC win on the road over Chicago Fire FC this past Saturday 2-1.

Bombino and Dreyer were featured in the starting XI, and Lozano is featured amongst the substitutes for this week's TOTM. The winger scored both goals of the night, with assists from the defender and forward. In the 8th minute, Dreyer opened the scoring with a left-footed strike finishing off a cross from Bombino that was redirected into his path by Lozano.

In stoppage time, the winger extended the lead 0-2, recording his third brace of the season. After receiving a long pass from Bombino, Lozano crossed to Dreyer who found the back of the net after another left-footed finish in the 48th minute.

The 2025 MLS All-Star from Denmark leads MLS in assists with 15 and is the Club's leading scorer with 11. Dreyer now has 26 goal contributions, tied for the fifth most by a player in his Club's first 22 matches of a season in league history.

Bombino has 15 starts with SDFC and registered his second and third assists on both of Dreyer's goals against Chicago Fire FC. Lozano played an influential role in the scoring plays by also assisting. The forward now has six goals and nine assists, totaling 15 goal contributions.

The Club returns to Snapdragon Stadium for a midweek matchup against Toronto FC on July 16 at 7:30 PM. Cheer SDFC as they continue to make history in their inaugural season and buy your tickets for this Wednesday's match.

The fun doesn't stop there; San Diego FC will remain at home for the rest of July. Join the trio on July 19 at 7:30 PM to celebrate the 18 cities that make up San Diego for Community Night. Purchase your tickets to watch SDFC versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the first time at home as the battle of the Western Conference continues.







