Columbus Crew Reach New Loan Agreement for Andrés Herrera

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have reached an agreement with Argentine Primera Division's River Plate for an additional one-year loan of defender Andrés Herrera. The new loan runs through June 2025 and includes a Club option for the permanent transfer of Herrera. Herrera will return to the Crew roster upon receipt of his P-1 Visa.

"Andrés has shown his professionalism and talent since he first joined our Club, and we are pleased to extend his tenure in Columbus," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "He has and will continue to demonstrate his competitive spirt and make a meaningful contribution to our group as we enter the second half of the season."

Since joining the Club in August 2024, the 26-year-old has appeared in 22 games (11 starts), registering two goals and two assists in MLS play.

Before joining the Black & Gold, Herrera spent the 2022-24 seasons with River Plate, where he appeared in 89 total matches for Los Millonarios and scored two goals. In 2023, Herrera helped his side capture the Primera Division title, Supercopa Argentina and the Trofeo de Campeones. He appeared in 18 matches during the 2024 campaign, including three in Copa Libertadores play.

Herrera began his professional career in 2018 with San Lorenzo de Almagro. Through 2021, he featured in 62 matches and tallied six goals, including a goal each in the 2019 Copa de la Superliga and the 2022 Torneo de Verano.

Born in Corrientes, Hererra was selected to Argentina's Under-23 side for the 2019 Pan American Games and made five appearances in the tournament, helping his country capture the gold medal. Herrerra was also selected to Argentina's roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew reach new loan agreement with River Plate for defender Andrés Herrera, announced on July 14, 2025. The loan runs through June 2026 with a Club option for the permanent transfer of Herrera.

Name: Marcelo Andrés Herrera Mansilla

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Birthday: Nov. 3, 1998

Hometown: Corrientes, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina







