Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 23 of the 2025 regular season. The attacker earns TOTM honors after being instrumental in helping Inter Miami secure a 2-1 win at home over Nashville SC on Saturday to claim a fifth victory in a row and extend the team's unbeaten run to six this 2025 MLS regular season (5W, 1D).

Messi features in the starting XI as he records his eighth TOTM selection this regular season following another record-breaking performance. The Argentine attacker bagged a brace for a fifth consecutive regular season fixture to lead Inter Miami to victory on the night at Chase Stadium and make history by taking his tally to 11 goals in six games to tie Josef Martínez (11 from July 4 to Aug. 4, 2018) for the most goals in a six-game span in MLS history.

Our Club captain then sealed his fifth brace in consecutive regular season games to restore Inter Miami's lead in the 62nd minute, intercepting a pass from Nashville's goalkeeper and scoring with a left-footed finish from the center of the box. The goal took his tally to 16 this as he is now tied with Nashville's Sam Surridge as the top scorers this regular season.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi

Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi

Matchday 23: Lionel Messi







