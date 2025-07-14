U.S. Men's National Team Returns to DICK's Sporting Goods Park for First Time Since 2017

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Col - The Colorado Rapids and U.S. Soccer announced today the U.S. Men's National Team will return to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to take on World Cup qualified Australia, presented by American, on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. MT. This is the first time USMNT returns to the home of the Rapids since 2017.

The match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is the second the USMNT will play during the October international window. First up, the U.S. will host Ecuador, presented by AT&T, on Oct. 10 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local). Both matches will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City has hosted the USMNT three times, with the U.S. holding a perfect 3W-0L-0D record. All three matches were FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and the USA recorded shutouts in each of them. The most recent was a 2-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago on June 8, 2017. Christian Pulisic recorded a brace in a 10-minute span, assisted by DeAndre Yedlin and Jozy Altidore. Commerce City also played host to the USA's memorable "Snow Clasico" victory against Costa Rica in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier on March 22, 2013. During a heavy snowstorm and 28-degree conditions, Clint Dempsey scored the lone goal in the 1-0 shutout victory.

The matches will provide the USMNT a valuable opportunity to compete against fellow World Cup-bound teams, offering a potential preview of the opponents and styles they could face next summer. Ecuador will make its fifth World Cup appearance, joining Argentina and Brazil as one of the three teams from South America already confirmed for the tournament. Australia secured its spot by finishing second in its group during the third round of Asian Football Confederation qualifiers, marking the country's sixth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Both matches will be carried live on radio as Westwood One Sports delivers English language commentary while longtime partner Fútbol de Primera has the Spanish language call.

Fans can follow the USMNT on X (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), Facebook and the official U.S. Soccer App.

TICKETS

Tickets for both matches go on sale to the public on Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

The presale for these matches will begin Tuesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time and run to Friday, July 18 at 8 a.m. local venue time.

Colorado Rapids Season Ticket Members will receive presale access to purchase tickets on Wednesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. MT. To learn more about becoming a Season Ticket Member, click here.

Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Sales Schedule

Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders Presale

Tuesday, July 15 | 10 a.m. MT

VIP Insiders Presale

Tuesday, July 15 | 1 p.m. MT

Colorado Rapids Season Ticket Members

Wednesday, July 16 | 10 a.m. MT

Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders)

Wednesday, July 16 | 10 a.m. MT

Standard Insiders Presale

Thursday, July 17 | 10 a.m. MT

Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only)

Thursday, July 17 | 1p.m. MT

Public On-sale

Friday, July 18 | 10 a.m. MT

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders an opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Monday, July 14th at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, July 15th at 8 a.m. local venue time through ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

BUILDING A HISTORY AGAINST THE SOCCEROOS

The USMNT has only faced Australia three times in its history, and the teams hold a level 1W-1L-1D record. Their most recent encounter was 15 years ago on June 5, 2010, in a final tune-up for both teams before the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The USA won that match 3-1, with Edson Buddle finding the back of the net twice and Herculez Gomez solidifying the victory with a stoppage time goal in Roodepoort, South Africa. The teams have also squared off twice on U.S. soil, with a 0-0 draw in San Jose, Calif. in 1998 and a 1-0 defeat in Orlando, Fla. in 1999.

SUPPORT FOR CENTRAL TEXAS

U.S. Soccer believes soccer is more than a sport, it is a force for good. In response to the catastrophic flooding that has devastated communities across central Texas, U.S. Soccer, AT&T, and American Airlines are providing resources and support through their respective initiatives to assist those affected by this disaster.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.