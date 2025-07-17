Mihailovic, Bassett Penalty Kicks and Yapi Strike Launch Second-Half Comeback in Seattle to Draw 3-3

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Rapids launched a three-goal comeback in Seattle to claim a point on the road. Colorado has now recorded three goals in consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Cole Bassett scored his 30th MLS career goal in his 117th start as a member of the club, surpassing Matt Pickens (116) and Dillon Powers (116) for the 11th-most in club history.

Djordje Mihailovic scored his 20th goal as a member of the club, tying DeShorn Brown (20) for 14th-most in club history.

The penalty kick goal was his eighth with the Rapids, surpassing Jovan Kirovksi (7) for third-most in club history.

Mihailovic assisted Darren Yapi's equalizing goal, marking his fourth assist in two matches, and brings his total goal contributions with the club to 41, tying Dominique Badji for 12th-most in club history.

Darren Yapi scored his fourth goal of the season and the sixth of his MLS career.

The goal doubled his single-season career high of two goals, set in 2024.

Rafael Navarro delivered his second assist of the season and the fifth of his career in MLS.

The Brazilian has now recorded ten goal contributions on the season, the second-most in the club.

Final Score

SEA - 3 (Vargas 16', Rusnák 43', 47')

COL - 3 (Mihailovic 50', C. Bassett 53', Yapi 75')

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Chidozie Awaziem, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic, Calvin Harris (Darren Yapi 70'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Oliver Larraz 80'), Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio 63'), Cole Bassett

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Ian Murphy, Sam Bassett, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Jackson Travis







