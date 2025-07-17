Mihailovic, Bassett Penalty Kicks and Yapi Strike Launch Second-Half Comeback in Seattle to Draw 3-3
July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Rapids launched a three-goal comeback in Seattle to claim a point on the road. Colorado has now recorded three goals in consecutive matches for the first time this season.
Cole Bassett scored his 30th MLS career goal in his 117th start as a member of the club, surpassing Matt Pickens (116) and Dillon Powers (116) for the 11th-most in club history.
Djordje Mihailovic scored his 20th goal as a member of the club, tying DeShorn Brown (20) for 14th-most in club history.
The penalty kick goal was his eighth with the Rapids, surpassing Jovan Kirovksi (7) for third-most in club history.
Mihailovic assisted Darren Yapi's equalizing goal, marking his fourth assist in two matches, and brings his total goal contributions with the club to 41, tying Dominique Badji for 12th-most in club history.
Darren Yapi scored his fourth goal of the season and the sixth of his MLS career.
The goal doubled his single-season career high of two goals, set in 2024.
Rafael Navarro delivered his second assist of the season and the fifth of his career in MLS.
The Brazilian has now recorded ten goal contributions on the season, the second-most in the club.
Final Score
SEA - 3 (Vargas 16', Rusnák 43', 47')
COL - 3 (Mihailovic 50', C. Bassett 53', Yapi 75')
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Chidozie Awaziem, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic, Calvin Harris (Darren Yapi 70'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Oliver Larraz 80'), Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio 63'), Cole Bassett
Substitutes
Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Ian Murphy, Sam Bassett, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Jackson Travis
Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 16 - LA Galaxy
- San Jose salvages point with Josef Martínez goal in final five minutes - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Draws 3-3 Wednesday Evening with the Colorado Rapids - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Toronto FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Draws 2-2 with San Jose Earthquakes - FC Dallas
- Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Real Salt Lake Ending 10-Match Home Unbeaten Streak - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC (0) - Toronto FC (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Austin FC Completes Season Sweep of LA Galaxy with 2-1 Road Win - Austin FC
- RSL Extends Unbeaten Run with 1-0 Win in Portland Behind Gonçalves Finish, Cabral Heroics - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Wins Third Straight with 1-0 Victory in Minnesota - Los Angeles FC
- Mihailovic, Bassett Penalty Kicks and Yapi Strike Launch Second-Half Comeback in Seattle to Draw 3-3 - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps get over 40 MLS points in fewest games in club history - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Fall despite Campana's Brace - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Suffers 3-0 Setback to Nashville SC - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Continues Home Dominance with 3-0 Win over Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Narrowly Defeated 0-1 by LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Blows out Inter Miami CF, 3-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Mihailovic, Bassett Penalty Kicks and Yapi Strike Launch Second-Half Comeback in Seattle to Draw 3-3
- Colorado Rapids Unveil 'Original Green' Third Kit in Honor of 30th MLS Season
- Rapids Hit the Road for Matchup with Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field
- U.S. Men's National Team Returns to DICK's Sporting Goods Park for First Time Since 2017
- Djordje Mihailovic and Andreas Maxsø Named to Team of the Matchday