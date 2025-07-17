Evander, Pat Noonan Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan and midfielder Evander have been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25, the league announced Thursday.

Noonan, Evander and FC Cincinnati put together a dominant display against Inter Miami CF, earning a 3-0 win Wednesday night, the club's fifth win in the last six matches. The Orange and Blue have surged towards the top of the standings, and sit just one point off the Supporters' Shield lead.

The Brazilian continued his excellent run of form, scoring another two goals to bring his total to eight goals and two assists in the last five games. His 23 goal contributions this season (15 goals, 8 assists) are now tied for second most in the league (Anders Dreyer, SD - 26; Lionel Messi, MIA - 23).

Evander scored the second and third goals in the victory, both in the second half. His first came off a tremendous run from Pavel Bucha, who found the MVP candidate at the top of the box. Evander maneuvered through a set of Miami defenders, keeping possession and his composure as he slotted a finish past the Miami keeper. His second came off the rebound, as Luca Orellano curled a shot at the goal which was parried right into the path of the surging Evander.

Evander's selection is his eighth of the season, the fourth in the last six matchdays, and the 23rd recognition of an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season. Noonan's marks the 24th of 2025.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10, 13-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12, 20, 21, 22, 25)

- Roman Celentano (6, 14-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Lukas Engel (7, 20)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

- Matt Miazga (21-Bench)

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Coach of the Matchday Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (21, 25)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 25)

F: Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Petar Musa (DAL)

M: Pep Biel (CLT), Evander (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Emil Forsberg (RBNY)

D: Andy Najar (NSH), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Eddie Segura (LAFC)

GK: Matt Freese (NYC)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: Joe Willis (NSH), Ronald Donkor (RBNY), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Diogo Gonçalves (RSL), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Theo Corbeanu (TOR), Leo Campana (NE), Sam Surridge (NSH), Josef Martínez (SJ)

The Orange and Blue head out west for a Saturday night clash with Real Salt Lake. Kickoff from America First Field is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, airing on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.