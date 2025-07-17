Revolution Fall despite Campana's Brace

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - The New England Revolution (6-9-7; 25 pts.) fell to the New York Red Bulls (9-8-6, 33 pts.), 5-3, at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday night. Forward Leo Campana bagged a brace for his first multi-goal game of the season, but the hosts rallied from a halftime deficit with five second-half goals to claim all three points.

New England immediately began the night on the front foot, with Campana opening the scoring in just the fifth minute. After a deflected pass from Luca Langoni fell into his path, Campana placed a low, left-footed shot past a diving Carlos Coronel to give the Revolution an early lead. The Ecuadorian forward nearly struck again off a corner kick in the 21st minute, but the referee disallowed the goal after video review for a handball on the attempt. Campana ended the night with a season-high six shots and recorded a new MLS career-best with four attempts on target.

The Revolution doubled their advantage in the 30th minute through an own goal off Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan. Langoni burst into the box and nailed a shot off the left post, which caromed off Duncan and into the net. Langoni, making his fourth straight start, tallied two shots and two key passes in Wednesday's contest.

New York cut into the deficit in the 56th minute, as Daniel Edelman snuck a shot through New England's backline and into the bottom-left corner of the net. The Red Bulls pulled even in the 70th minute with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting capitalizing on an assist from Emil Forsberg, who scored a goal of his own two minutes later to put the hosts ahead. Choupo-Moting netted his second goal of the night in the 83rd minute, before Forsberg closed the host's scoring from the penalty spot.

In second-half stoppage time, Campana completed his first brace with the Revolution, volleying home a giveaway from New York defender Alexander Hack, who had knocked down a cross by Revolution captain Carles Gil. Gil, who was added to the 2025 MLS All-Star roster this week, logged two key passes in his 200th appearance across all competitions for the club. In net for New England, Aljaž Ivačič made four saves in his 100th MLS start.

The Revolution close a stretch of five games in 15 days on Saturday, July 19, hosting Orlando City SC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium will air on MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish and on Apple TV+. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or on Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Leo Campana tallied his first multi-goal game of the season and the sixth of his MLS career, including the opening strike in the fifth minute for New England's earliest goal of the season.

The Ecuadorian set a new single-game high with four shots on target.

Luca Langoni helped create an own goal in the first half and finished the night with two shots and two key passes.

Carles Gil made his 200th Revolution appearance across all competitions on Wednesday. Gil (171) also moved into sole possession of the 10th most MLS starts in Revolution history, surpassing Kelyn Rowe.

Aljaž Ivačič made the 100th start of his MLS regular season career.

Matt Polster made his 175th Revolution appearance across all competitions.

Defenders Peyton Miller and Ilay Feingold both returned to action after missing time with ankle injuries. Miller started and played 45 minutes after missing Saturday's match, while Feingold logged 17 minutes off the bench in his return from a three-match absence.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #22

New England Revolution 3 at New York Red Bulls 5

July 16, 2025 - Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, N.J.)

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referee: Corey Rockwell

Assistant Referee: Eric Weisbrod

Fourth Official: J.C. Griggs

Video Asst. Referee: Younes Marrakchi

Assistant VAR: Melissa Beck

Weather: 83 degrees and cloudy with showers

Scoring Summary:

NE - Leo Campana 3 (Unassisted) 5'

NE - Kyle Duncan (Own Goal) 30'

RBNY - Daniel Edelman 1 (Ronald Donkor 1) 56'

RBNY - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 12 (Emil Forsberg 6, Ronald Donkor 2) 70'

RBNY - Emil Forsberg 8 (Dennis Gjengaar 1) 72'

RBNY - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 13 (Ronald Donkor 3)

RBNY - Emil Forsberg 9 (Penalty Kick) 88'

NE - Leo Campana 4 (Unassisted) 90'+3

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Leo Campana (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 45'+4

RBNY - Wikelman Carmona (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 54'

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 61'

RBNY - Noah Eile (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 76'

NE - Keegan Hughes (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 87'

NE - Luis Diaz (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 90'+5

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Tanner Beason (Luis Diaz 80'), Keegan Hughes, Brayan Ceballos (Wyatt Omsberg 66'); Peyton Miller (Will Sands 45'), Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster, Brandon Bye (Ilay Feingold 73'); Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Tomás Chancalay 73'); Leo Campana.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Andrew Farrell, Jackson Yueill, Maxi Urruti.

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel; Omar Valencia (Raheem Edwards 71'), Noah Eile, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan (Alexander Hack 62'); Ronald Donkor, Daniel Edelman (Wiktor Bogacz 62'); Wikelman Carmona (Julian Zakrzewski 62'), Emil Forsberg ©, Mohammed Sofo (Dennis Gjengaar 71'); Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Substitutes Not Used: AJ Marcucci; Dylan Nealis, Tim Parker, Peter Stroud.







