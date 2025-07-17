LAFC Wins Third Straight with 1-0 Victory in Minnesota
July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC won its third straight match on Wednesday, pulling out a 1-0 road victory over Minnesota United on a first half goal from Denis Bouanga. It was the first win in Minnesota in club history.
LAFC is now 10-5-5 on the season for 35 points and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and the LAFC defense have held for three consecutive shutouts. The Black & Gold have not allowed a goal in 340 minutes, dating back to the 20th minute on June 29 vs. Vancouver.
Bouanga scored his 11th goal of the year in the 42nd minute, converting a penalty kick after Jeremey Ebobisse was dragged down in the penalty box while attempting to get to a cross. It was Bouanga' s 85th goal for LAFC in all competitions, bringing him just eight shy of Carlos Vela for the most goals scored in LAFC history.
LAFC is back in action on Saturday, July 19 at BMO Stadium when the club hosts the Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. PT. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera).
NOTES
This was the third straight MLS win for LAFC. The last time LAFC won three or more consecutive matches was a seven-game winning streak from July 8 - Aug. 16, 2024.
Hugo Lloris is now 10-3-5 in the league this season, keeping eight clean sheets.
Denis Bouanga has scored a goal in three straight games. It is the sixth time in his MLS career that he has had a three-game scoring streak.
By scoring first tonight, LAFC is now 56-3-5 in the regular season when scoring first since the start of the 2022 season.
With his 42nd minute penalty kick, Denis Bouanga now has 11 goals on the season. He is the second player in LAFC history to score 10 or more goals in three consecutive seasons, joining Diego Rossi who did so in 2018-20.
Bouanga now has 85 goals in all competitions for LAFC, leaving him nine shy of tying Vela for the most in club history. Vela scored 93 times in 186 games while Bouanga now has 85 goals in 134 games.
