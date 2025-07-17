Evander Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 25

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been voted MLS Player of the Matchday, presented by Michelob Ultra, for Matchday 25, the league announced today. The announcement comes following the league's news that Evander and Head Coach Pat Noonan earned Team of the Matchday honors after the team's dominant 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night.

Evander won his second Player of the Matchday honor this season (Matchday 21) and the fourth of his MLS career. He becomes the fourth player in club history to win the award multiple times (Brenner, Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano).

Evander scored a brace Wednesday night against Inter Miami, recording his fifth multi-goal game of the season which matched the single-season club record for multiple goal games (Brenner, 2022). By scoring in five-consecutive matches, Evander has set the club record for the longest goal streak in club history. It is also the longest active streak in MLS and a goal Saturday at Real Salt Lake would match the longest goal streak in MLS in 2025 (Sam Surridge - 5/24-6/28 and Lionel Messi - 5/24- 7/12).

Evander's 17 goals in all competitions, 15 in MLS play, near the single-season club records of 21 goals in all competitions (Luciano Acosta, 2023) and 18 goals in MLS play (Brenner & Brandon Vazquez, 2022). His 15 goals are third in MLS play this season.

Evander earns the 10th Player of the Matchday award by an FC Cincinnati player in club history, a full list of recipients can be found below.

FC Cincinnati MLS Player of the Matchday Award Winners

Season, Matchday Player

2022, 17 Brenner

2022, 30 Brenner

2022, 34 Brenner

2023, 14 Luciano Acosta

2023, 34 Luciano Acosta

2024, 16 Luca Orellano

2024, 20 Yuya Kubo

2024, 30 Luca Orellano

2025, 21 Evander

2025, 25 Evander

2025 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners

Matchday Player

Matchday 1 Anders Dreyer

Matchday 2 Tai Baribo

Matchday 3 Roman Bürki

Matchday 4 Tani Oluwaseyi

Matchday 5 Pep Biel

Matchday 6 Djordje Mihailovic

Matchday 7 Josef Martínez

Matchday 8 Brian White

Matchday 9 Dániel Sallói

Matchday 10 Sam Surridge

Matchday 11 Hirving "Chucky" Lozano

Matchday 12 Emil Forsberg

Matchday 13 Tai Baribo (2)

Matchday 14 Marco Reus

Matchday 15 Patrick Agyemang

Matchday 16 Lionel Messi

Matchday 17 Lionel Messi (2)

Matchday 18 Tom Barlow

Matchday 19 João Klauss

Matchday 20 Milan Iloski

Matchday 21 Evander

Matchday 22 Lionel Messi (3)

Matchday 23 and 24 Lionel Messi (4)

Matchday 25 Evander (2)

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

The Orange and Blue head out west for a Saturday night clash with Real Salt Lake. Kickoff from America First Field is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, airing on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.







