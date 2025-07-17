Evander Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 25
July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been voted MLS Player of the Matchday, presented by Michelob Ultra, for Matchday 25, the league announced today. The announcement comes following the league's news that Evander and Head Coach Pat Noonan earned Team of the Matchday honors after the team's dominant 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night.
Evander won his second Player of the Matchday honor this season (Matchday 21) and the fourth of his MLS career. He becomes the fourth player in club history to win the award multiple times (Brenner, Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano).
Evander scored a brace Wednesday night against Inter Miami, recording his fifth multi-goal game of the season which matched the single-season club record for multiple goal games (Brenner, 2022). By scoring in five-consecutive matches, Evander has set the club record for the longest goal streak in club history. It is also the longest active streak in MLS and a goal Saturday at Real Salt Lake would match the longest goal streak in MLS in 2025 (Sam Surridge - 5/24-6/28 and Lionel Messi - 5/24- 7/12).
Evander's 17 goals in all competitions, 15 in MLS play, near the single-season club records of 21 goals in all competitions (Luciano Acosta, 2023) and 18 goals in MLS play (Brenner & Brandon Vazquez, 2022). His 15 goals are third in MLS play this season.
Evander earns the 10th Player of the Matchday award by an FC Cincinnati player in club history, a full list of recipients can be found below.
FC Cincinnati MLS Player of the Matchday Award Winners
Season, Matchday Player
2022, 17 Brenner
2022, 30 Brenner
2022, 34 Brenner
2023, 14 Luciano Acosta
2023, 34 Luciano Acosta
2024, 16 Luca Orellano
2024, 20 Yuya Kubo
2024, 30 Luca Orellano
2025, 21 Evander
2025, 25 Evander
2025 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners
Matchday Player
Matchday 1 Anders Dreyer
Matchday 2 Tai Baribo
Matchday 3 Roman Bürki
Matchday 4 Tani Oluwaseyi
Matchday 5 Pep Biel
Matchday 6 Djordje Mihailovic
Matchday 7 Josef Martínez
Matchday 8 Brian White
Matchday 9 Dániel Sallói
Matchday 10 Sam Surridge
Matchday 11 Hirving "Chucky" Lozano
Matchday 12 Emil Forsberg
Matchday 13 Tai Baribo (2)
Matchday 14 Marco Reus
Matchday 15 Patrick Agyemang
Matchday 16 Lionel Messi
Matchday 17 Lionel Messi (2)
Matchday 18 Tom Barlow
Matchday 19 João Klauss
Matchday 20 Milan Iloski
Matchday 21 Evander
Matchday 22 Lionel Messi (3)
Matchday 23 and 24 Lionel Messi (4)
Matchday 25 Evander (2)
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
The Orange and Blue head out west for a Saturday night clash with Real Salt Lake. Kickoff from America First Field is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, airing on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.
