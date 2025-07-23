Evander Named 2025 MLS All-Star Captain

July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been named captain of the 2025 MLS All-Star Team, the league announced today. The All-Star Captain selection is Evander's first of his career and marks the third consecutive year a FC Cincinnati player has captained the MLS All-Star team.

Evander is enjoying an MVP-caliber season in his first year in Cincinnati. Through 22 MLS Regular Season appearances in 2025, Evander has scored 15 goals, matching his previous season's total in six less games played. The playmaking midfielder currently sits third in the Golden Boot Race and trails only Miami's Lionel Messi and San Diego's Andres Dreyer in total goal contributions (15G, 8A).

With his two-goal performance against Inter Miami CF on July 16, Evander became the first player in FC Cincinnati history to score in five-consecutive matches. Evander also matched former Cincinnati forward Brenner for the most multi-goal performances in a single season (5).

Evander has been named MLS' Player of the Matchday twice this season and is one of three players this year to do so (Lionel Messi and Tai Baribo). Evander also became the fourth FC Cincinnati player to earn multiple Player of the Matchday awards in a single season following his brace against Miami.

The MLS All-Star Game kicks off from Q2 Stadium Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







