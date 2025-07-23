All You Need to Know Ahead of Royal Caribbean's Exciting July 26 Riptide Night

Royal Caribbean, Inter Miami's Front of Jersey Partner and Official Vacation Partner, is bringing the excitement this Saturday, July 26, as they host their highly anticipated Riptide Night during our home match against FC Cincinnati. Before our First Team hits the field sporting the Riptide third kit for the first time, we're joining forces to throw a fan celebration to remember...and you won't want to miss it!

The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. ET with Rise with the Tide presented by Royal Caribbean at the Baptist Health Community Field, a beach-theme pre-match party you won't want to miss. The celebration continues in the Fan Zone, where Royal Caribbean will take over with pre-game activities, in-game surprises, and engaging activations for fans throughout the match.

Tickets are still available for this exciting July 26 matchup. Grab yours while they last here.

Don't Miss Your Chance to Win

Before diving into all the details for Saturday, be sure to enter the Royal Caribbean Sweepstakes for your chance to win:

A cruise for two aboard the all-new Star of the Seas, the world's best family vacation

An authentic Riptide jersey signed by Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi

Visit & follow @royalcaribbean, @benjacremaschi and @intermiamicf on Instagram to learn how to enter. *T&Cs at the link in @royalcaribbean's bio.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Royal Caribbean's theme night this Saturday!

Rise With The Tide presented by Royal Caribbean

3:00 - 6:30 p.m. ET | Baptist Health Community Field (1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309) | Free admission, please RSVP here

You're invited to Rise with the Tide presented by Royal Caribbean, a one-of-a-kind beach-theme party brought to you by BRESH to celebrate the debut of our highly anticipated third kit: Riptide. Our kit made its splash on June 12, and now it's time to see it come to life on the pitch.

Don't miss the party-be sure to stop by before entering the Fan Zone! Please note: re-entry to the Fan Zone is not permitted once tickets are scanned there.

Highlights:

Live DJ Set - Enjoy the perfect summer soundtrack all afternoon.

Merch Pop-Up - Match the First team and get the Riptide jersey.

Digital Photo Booth by The O People & Immersive Photo Opps - Capture the moment with fun, beach-inspired backdrops.

Food & Beverage Activations - Blue margarita drink special featuring Espolòn, La Tropical x Inter Miami CF beer in a custom blue can, Poppi Wildberry soda, Splendor water in their signature blue bottles. The first 700 guests will receive their first drink free (one per person).

Fútbol Activities - Test your shooting skills and warm up ahead of the matchup.

The Ultimate Match Experience

Fans can enjoy in-game activations that bring the Royal Caribbean spirit straight to the stadium.

Stop by the Fan Zone!

- Royal Caribbean will transform a portion of the Fan Zone with immersive activations, and entertainment

- Royal Caribbean is introducing "Back to the Future The Musical" on its newest icon-class ship Star of the Seas in summer 2025. The famous 1980's time machine will make an appearance in the Chase Stadium Fan Zone to promote Star of the Seas and the musical. Fans will be able to take pictures with the vehicle.

- Relax and refresh in Royal's all-new chill zone inclusive of ice cooling towels and fueled by Peel, one of Miami's hottest ice cream spots.

- Enjoy opportunities to participate in onfield activations courtesy of Royal Caribbean.

Sip the Caribbean with a Color-Changing Cocktail

- For this match only, fans can enjoy the Lime & Coconut specialty cocktail - available at select bar locations throughout the stadium. Each drink comes served in a limited-edition souvenir cup that transforms your cocktail from pink to blue - an eye-catching nod to Inter Miami CF's new Riptide jersey. Supplies are limited, so don't miss your chance to raise a glass and rep the wave!

A Halftime on-field puzzle challenge for a chance to win a cruise for (2) aboard Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas

Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable day with Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean. Let's Rise with the Tide-together.







