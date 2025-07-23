CF Montréal Acquires Defender Efraín Morales from Atlanta United

July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that it has acquired defender Efraín Morales from Atlanta United in return for $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $350,000 in conditional GAM. Atlanta will also retain a percentage of a future transfer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Efraín to Montreal," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "He is a defender that possesses great athletic qualities and who is able to initiate the play. We are confident that Efraín will bring his qualities to the squad and that he will become an important component of our defensive line, like he is showing with the Bolivian national team."

Morales, 21, is a product of the Atlanta United Academy, who signed his first professional contract on August 13, 2020. He began his professional career with Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship two days later. With Atlanta's reserve side, Morales accumulated 5,526 minutes played in 74 games, scoring three goals and adding one assist over three USL Championship seasons and three MLS NEXT Pro seasons.

Morales played his very first game for Atlanta United in a 3-0 victory over the Charlotte Independence in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup on May 7, 2024. Over two MLS seasons, Morales has played 648 minutes over nine games and picked up one assist. He also played in three U.S. Open Cup games.

Born in Decatur, Georgia, Morales represents Bolivia on the international stage. After representing Bolivia at the Conmebol U20 Championships in 2023, Morales received his first cap with the senior national team for a 2026 World Cup Qualifying match against Ecuador on November 15, 2024. He now holds six caps for the Bolivia national team.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires defender Efraín Morales from Atlanta United in return for $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $350,000 in conditional GAM. Atlanta will also retain a percentage of a future transfer.

EFRAÍN MORALES

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3''

Weight: 183 lbs

Date of birth: March 4, 2004

Birthplace: Decatur, GA, USA

Nationality: Bolivia, United States

Last club: Atlanta United

Acquired: July 23, 2025







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.