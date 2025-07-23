Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC of Ireland's Premier Division for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"Wessel's loan to Shelbourne FC comes at an important time at the early part of his professional career. This is yet another opportunity for a Minnesota United player to gain valuable experience, and we look forward to seeing Wessel's growth throughout the rest of this season while with Shelbourne," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.

"We are delighted for Wessel to continue his development out on loan in Ireland. He will be entering a very supportive and competitive environment, where he will be exposed to more competitive game time," said MNUFC Head of Goalkeeping Thomas Fawdry. "This will be an invaluable part of his development and will provide him with the opportunity to gain valuable first team experience. The opportunity to go out on loan is an essential part of the development of our young goalkeepers and Wessel will hugely benefit from the experience."

"I'm grateful to Minnesota United for the opportunity and I am excited to join Shelbourne FC on loan," said MNUFC goalkeeper Wessel Speel. "It's a great chance for me to grow, compete, and contribute during an important stretch of their season."

Wessel Speel signed a First-Team contract with Minnesota United on June 28, 2025. He initially joined the club in February of this year on an MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2 after spending the 2024 season with Duke University's men's soccer team as a graduate student. In MLS NEXT Pro action, he has made six starts, recording 14 saves and earning one clean sheet.

Speel made his First Team debut later this year in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 7. The Dutch goalkeeper recorded a clean sheet in his debut, a 1-0 win over Louisville City FC in the Round of 32. He followed up with another strong performance in the Round of 16, helping the Loons secure a 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC on May 21.

The 23-year-old made his Major League Soccer debut on June 14, starting in Minnesota's match against San Diego FC. He then earned his first MLS win in a 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on June 25. Across all competitions with the First Team, Speel has made four starts, logging 360 minutes and recording 13 saves.

Transaction: Minnesota United loans goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC of Ireland's Premier Division for the remainder of the 2025 season.

VITALS

Wessel Speel

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 198 lbs.

Date of Birth: 10/17/2001 (23 years old)

Hometown: Utrecht, Netherlands







