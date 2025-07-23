Everything You Need to Know: Inter Miami CF Gearing up for Leagues Cup 2025

July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Leagues Cup action is back for a Summer Showdown of Fútbol! Don't miss the opportunity to bring your energy, excitement, and passion as Inter Miami CF looks to achieve Leagues Cup glory once again.

Below we present everything Inter Miami fans need to know as they gear up to cheer on the team as it takes on the Leagues Cup 2025:

What is the Leagues Cup 2025?

Leagues Cup pits MLS clubs against Liga MX sides to determine the best team in North America. While the Concacaf Champions Cup also features teams from Central American and the Caribbean islands, Leagues Cup is solely MLS and Liga MX competitors.

The 2025 edition, which will take place from July 29 to Aug. 31, will see its 36 participants competing for the coveted title and one of three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

New Format

Leagues Cup 2025 will feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams, and 18 qualifying MLS teams. The top nine teams in each MLS Conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) who participated in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs season qualified. Per MLS' North American cup qualification criteria, MLS expansion club San Diego FC, takes the place of Vancouver Whitecaps FC for Leagues Cup 2025.

As in 2023 and 2024, there are no draws. Each team receives one point if the game is tied after 90 minutes and the winner of the subsequent penalty shootout will earn an additional point. The winner of a match in regulation earns three points. During the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Third Place and Final, if tied at the end of regulation time the winner will be determined by a subsequent penalty shootout.

Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds. Let's break them down below.

Leagues Cup Phase One

Phase One, essentially the group stage, will feature three consecutive match dates per team to be played from July 29 to Aug. 7. Clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each (Eastern and Western). There are then three Tiers: Tier I (the top six), Tier 2 (the next six) and Tier 3 (the bottom six).

Tier 1: Teams ranked 1-3 from each league  

Tier 2: Teams ranked 4-6 from each league

Tier 3: Teams ranked 7-9 from each league 

Inter Miami features in Tier 1 alongside CF Monterrey, Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati, Pumas and Toluca FC

Each club will play three matches against the three opponents from the opposite league. Therefore, Inter Miami will face three Liga MX sides in Phase One.

Inter Miami Phase One Schedule:

Wednesday, July 30 at Chase Stadium: Inter Miami CF vs. Atlas F.C at 7:30 p.m. ET (Tickets)

Saturday, Aug. 2 at Chase Stadium: Inter Miami CF vs. Club Necaxa at 7 p.m. ET (Tickets)

Wednesday, Aug. 6 at Chase Stadium: Inter Miami CF vs. Pumas UNAM at 7:30 p.m. ET (Tickets)

Despite competing against teams from the opposite league, MLS and LIGA MXteams will be competing in a league-specific table. Teams will earn points within their league-specific tables; an MLS club's win earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table, while a LIGA MX win contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.

The top four clubs from both the MLS and Liga MX tables will advance to the knockout stage

Knockout Rounds

Following Phase One, the advancing four sides from the MLS and LIGA MX tables will advance to an eight-team Knockout Rounds:

QF1 - MLS 1 vs. Liga MX 4

QF2 - MLS 2 vs. Liga MX 3

QF3 - MLS 3 vs. Liga MX 2

QF4 - MLS 4 vs. Liga MX 1

From there, the semifinals will be between the winners in QF1 vs. the winners in QF, and the winners in QF2 vs. the winners in QF4. The semifinals mark the first opportunity for two MLS clubs or two Liga MX clubs to potentially face one another. From there, the winners will meet in the Leagues Cup Final, while the losers play in a Third Place Match.

The Leagues Cup champion, runner-up and third-place team will all qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami will be making its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.

In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.

Where to Watch

All Leagues Cup matches will be presented live to fans in over 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app with no blackouts. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for selected matches in Mexico, United States and Canada.







