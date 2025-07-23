Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes
July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has transferred defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes in France's Ligue 1.
"We're grateful to Chido for his time with the club this season," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "We wish him nothing but success in this next chapter."
The Enugu, Nigeria native made 21 appearances across all competitions for Colorado, including MLS regular season and Concacaf Champions Cup. He registered 1,864 minutes and delivered one assist during his time with the club.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have transferred defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes in France's Ligue 1, on July 23, 2025.
