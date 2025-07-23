Columbus Crew Transfer Aziel Jackson to Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok
July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have reached an agreement to transfer midfielder Aziel Jackson to Polish Ekstraklasa side Jagiellonia Białystok for an undisclosed fee and additional conditional performance-based incentives. The Crew will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Jackson.
Acquired via trade with St. Louis CITY SC on June 18, 2024, Jackson appeared in 27 regular season matches (12 starts), scoring four goals and adding five assists for the Black & Gold.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew transfer midfielder Aziel Jackson to Jagiellonia Białystok for an undisclosed fee and additional conditional performance-based incentives, announced on July 23, 2025. The Crew will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Jackson.
