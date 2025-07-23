Toronto FC Recalls Hugo Mbongue and Loans Forward to Vancouver FC
July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has recalled Canadian forward Hugo Mbongue from his loan at Lexington SC of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. Additionally, Mbongue has been sent on loan to Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) for the remainder of the 2025 season. He will join Vancouver FC pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) upon the opening of the secondary window.
Mbongue, 20, joined Lexington SC of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship in March 2025 and made eight appearances across all competitions (USL Championship regular season, USL Cup and U.S. Open Cup) for the Greens. Prior to his loan to Lexington SC, Mbongue also went on a short loan spell to San Antonio FC, where he registered three goals and one assist through 21 appearances during the 2024 USL Championship regular season. The Toronto, Ontario native signed a First Team contract with Toronto FC as a Homegrown Player on September 13, 2022, and made 14 combined appearances for TFC including his club debut against Philadelphia Union on October 9, 2022. He originally joined the TFC Academy in 2018 and signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Toronto FC II on May 27, 2022, where he recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 43 combined appearances across three seasons (2021-2023) for the Young Reds.
Internationally, Mbongue represented the Canada U-20 Men's National Team at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras and the U-15 Men's National Team at the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Championship in Florida, USA.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC recall forward Hugo Mbongue from his loan at Lexington SC. TFC then loan Mbongue to Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) for the remainder of the 2025 season. He will join Vancouver FC pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) upon the opening of the secondary window.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2025
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $800,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Efraín Morales from Atlanta United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC - Minnesota United FC
- Jordan Morris Undergoes Successful Surgery - Seattle Sounders FC
- Toronto FC Recalls Hugo Mbongue and Loans Forward to Vancouver FC - Toronto FC
- Evander Named 2025 MLS All-Star Captain - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Transfer Aziel Jackson to Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok - Columbus Crew SC
- New York Red Bulls Acquire Swedish Midfielder Gustav Berggren from Raków Czestochowa - New York Red Bulls
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Recalls Hugo Mbongue and Loans Forward to Vancouver FC
- Toronto FC Opens BMO Field Pitch to Fans for the First Time
- San Diego FC (0) - Toronto FC (1) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC (1) - Atlanta United (1) Postgame Summary
- Former Toronto FC Player Tsubasa Endoh Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as a Red