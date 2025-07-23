Toronto FC Recalls Hugo Mbongue and Loans Forward to Vancouver FC

July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has recalled Canadian forward Hugo Mbongue from his loan at Lexington SC of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. Additionally, Mbongue has been sent on loan to Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) for the remainder of the 2025 season. He will join Vancouver FC pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) upon the opening of the secondary window.

Mbongue, 20, joined Lexington SC of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship in March 2025 and made eight appearances across all competitions (USL Championship regular season, USL Cup and U.S. Open Cup) for the Greens. Prior to his loan to Lexington SC, Mbongue also went on a short loan spell to San Antonio FC, where he registered three goals and one assist through 21 appearances during the 2024 USL Championship regular season. The Toronto, Ontario native signed a First Team contract with Toronto FC as a Homegrown Player on September 13, 2022, and made 14 combined appearances for TFC including his club debut against Philadelphia Union on October 9, 2022. He originally joined the TFC Academy in 2018 and signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Toronto FC II on May 27, 2022, where he recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 43 combined appearances across three seasons (2021-2023) for the Young Reds.

Internationally, Mbongue represented the Canada U-20 Men's National Team at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras and the U-15 Men's National Team at the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Championship in Florida, USA.

