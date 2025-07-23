Jordan Morris Undergoes Successful Surgery

July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that forward Jordan Morris has undergone successful left shoulder AC joint separation repair. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Belfie on Tuesday, July 22 in at Providence Swedish Orthopedics in Seattle. Morris, who suffered a left AC joint separation during Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose, begins rehabilitation immediately and is expected to return to play later this season.

Seattle's all-time leading scorer with 88 career goals across all competitions, Morris has four strikes in 14 appearances this season. A 2020 MLS Best XI selection and MLS All-Star in 2022 and 2023, the Mercer Island native signed with Sounders FC as a Homegrown Player prior to the 2016 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.