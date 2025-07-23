Jordan Morris Undergoes Successful Surgery
July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that forward Jordan Morris has undergone successful left shoulder AC joint separation repair. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Belfie on Tuesday, July 22 in at Providence Swedish Orthopedics in Seattle. Morris, who suffered a left AC joint separation during Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose, begins rehabilitation immediately and is expected to return to play later this season.
Seattle's all-time leading scorer with 88 career goals across all competitions, Morris has four strikes in 14 appearances this season. A 2020 MLS Best XI selection and MLS All-Star in 2022 and 2023, the Mercer Island native signed with Sounders FC as a Homegrown Player prior to the 2016 season.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2025
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $800,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Efraín Morales from Atlanta United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC - Minnesota United FC
- Jordan Morris Undergoes Successful Surgery - Seattle Sounders FC
- Toronto FC Recalls Hugo Mbongue and Loans Forward to Vancouver FC - Toronto FC
- Evander Named 2025 MLS All-Star Captain - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Transfer Aziel Jackson to Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok - Columbus Crew SC
- New York Red Bulls Acquire Swedish Midfielder Gustav Berggren from Raków Czestochowa - New York Red Bulls
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Jordan Morris Undergoes Successful Surgery
- João Paulo Undergoes Successful Surgery
- Sounders FC Edges San Jose in 3-2 Thriller on Saturday at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Draws 3-3 Wednesday Evening with the Colorado Rapids