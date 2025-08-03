Sounders FC Takes on Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup 2025 Action on Sunday Night at Lumen Field

August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with its second Phase One match against Liga MX side Santos Laguna on Sunday, August 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, TUDN, Univision, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off an emphatic 7-0 win over Cruz Azul in their first Phase One match. The fixture featured six different goal scorers for Seattle, including a brace by Pedro de la Vega. The result was the largest margin of victory by a MLS side over a Liga MX team in MLS history, and was the largest margin of victory by Seattle in any competition in its MLS era. All seven goals came in the second half.

After the win, Sounders FC sits in sixth place in the Leagues Cup 2025 MLS table with three points and a plus-seven goal differential. In Phase One, each club plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league, earning points in a league-specific table. The top four teams from each league advance to the Knockout Rounds.

Santos Laguna sits in 13th place in the Leagues Cup 2025 Liga MX table, suffering a 2-1 loss at the Colorado Rapids on July 31. Santos goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo received a red card in the match and will be unavailable for Sunday's match.

Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Mohammed Shour is available for selection for tonight's match via Short-Term Agreement.

Following Sunday's match, Seattle concludes Phase One play against Club Tijuana on Wednesday, August 6, on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Martin Zuniga

National Broadcast (English): FS1

Talent: Christian Miles & Jamie Watson

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







