New York Red Bulls Acquire Swedish Midfielder Gustav Berggren from Raków Czestochowa

July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have acquired Swedish midfielder Gustav Berggren from Raków Czestochowa for an undisclosed transfer fee and have signed him to an MLS contract, the club announced today. Berggren signs a three-and-a-half-year MLS contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"We are excited to add a player like Gustav [Berggren] to our roster," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "He is someone who will bring quality, leadership and a winning mentality to our team, and we are happy to have him join the club."

Berggren, 27, joins New York after spending the last three seasons at Rakow Czestochowa, where he made 105 appearances and tallied five goals and seven assists. In his first season with the club, Berggren made 25 appearances and recorded one goal and one assist. He helped Rakow win their first Ekstraklasa championship in franchise history. During his second season, Berggren was named Team MVP for the 2024 season. This past year, he made 32 appearances and tallied two goals and five assists helping Rakow finish second in Ekstraklasa.

The Goteborg, Sweden native began his professional career with BK Hacken. He made 156 career appearances and scored 13 goals and tallied 18 assists. Berggren helped the club win Allsvenskan in 2022 and also won the Swedish Super Cup in 2016. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2015 and then played his first professional match on February 25 against Otters IF.

"Gustav possesses the abilities that we want in our central midfielders, and we are pleased to have him on our team," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He will be a great asset to our midfield, and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him."

Berggren has made one career appearance for the Sweden National Team, he made his debut for the senior team on January 9, 2020, in a 1-0 win over Moldova, where he started and played 90 minutes. The midfielder has also represented Sweden at the youth national team levels. He made 11 career appearances with various age levels, including the U-17's, U-18's, and U-19's.

TRANSACTION: The New York Red Bulls have signed Swedish midfielder Gustav Berggren to a three-and-a-half-year MLS contract through 2028 with an option for 2029 on July 23, 2025.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.