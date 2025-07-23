Atlanta United Acquires up to $800,000 in General Allocation Money

July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has acquired up to $800,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from CF Montréal in exchange for defender Efraín Morales, of which $450,000 is guaranteed. The deal becomes effective upon the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opening on Thursday, July 24.

Atlanta will receive $450,000 in 2025 GAM from CF Montréal. Atlanta could also receive up to an additional $350,000 in conditional GAM if performance-based incentives are met. Additionally, Atlanta would receive a percentage of a future transfer.

"Efraín was an original Academy member for the club and his pathway to MLS is a credit to his work ethic and professionalism," Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "We want to thank him for his service to the club and the Atlanta community and wish him the best of luck in his future."

Morales joined the Atlanta United Academy for its inaugural season in 2016-17 at the U-12 level. At 16 years old, Morales signed as a Homegrown Player on Aug. 12, 2020, effective Jan. 1, 2021, becoming the first player to sign from the Academy's inaugural U-12 team. The center back scored in his professional debut with Atlanta United 2 on Aug. 15, 2020, coming on as a substitute against Charleston Battery.

The 21-year-old made 12 first team appearances for the club in all competitions and made his MLS debut on April 27, 2024 against Chicago Fire FC, contributing to a clean sheet performance. He has started eight of his nine career MLS appearances, including five starts this season.

On the international stage, Morales represents Bolivia's senior national team, earning six caps since his debut on Nov. 15, 2024.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 23, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (10):  Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (9): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (5):  Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2

