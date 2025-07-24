CF Montréal in Massachusetts to Take on New England Revolution on Friday
July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - CF Montréal will play its final game before the start of Leagues Cup 2025 at Gillette Stadium against the New England Revolution this Friday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
CF Montréal holds an overall record of 13-17-4 (44 goals for, 56 goals against) against the Revolution along with a 5-8-2 record (15 goals for, 24 goals against) when playing at Gillette Stadium. Montreal will look to even the season series against New England following a 3-0 loss at Stade Saputo back on May 31.
Head coach Caleb Porter's team are currently in the midst of an eight-game winless skid. In its last game, the Revolution fell 2-1 at home to Orlando City on July 19.
Midfielder Olger Escobar and forward Giacomo Vrioni will both make their returns to New England for the first time since joining the Bleu-blanc-noir. Escobar was acquired by way of a trade back on April 24 and Vrioni joined the Club, also via trade, on January 7.
CF Montréal will be back in action next Tuesday to mark the start of Leagues Cup 2025 as the Montrealers host Club León in their first Phase One match at 7:00pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
