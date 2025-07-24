LA Galaxy Travel to Face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Tomorrow, Friday, July 25

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next traveling to face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium tomorrow, Friday, July 25 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass)

LA Galaxy Against Houston Dynamo FC

Friday's match marks the 45th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC, with LA leading the series 18-14-12. Against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 14-14-12 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 3-0-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 campaign, LA and Houston played to a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 12. In 21 MLS regular season road matches played against Houston, the LA Galaxy hold an all-time record of 7-10-4. In the last league meeting between the two teams at Shell Energy Stadium, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo FC on Oct. 19, 2024. In three career matches played against Houston, Gabriel Pec has recorded two goals and one assist.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last eight matches played dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-3 (15 GF, 12 GA). Since May 31, Marco Reus has logged two goals and five assists in seven matches played, Matheus Nascimento has recorded six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) in eight matches.

LA Galaxy at Houston Dynamo FC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Friday, July 25, 2025 | 5:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 5:40 p.m. PT)

Shell Energy Stadium | Houston

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Nate Bukaty(Play-By-Play); Devon Kerr (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sergio Ruiz (Play-By-Play); Walter Roque (Analyst)







