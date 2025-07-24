MLS Wins All-Star Game 3-1 Behind Strong Showing from RSL Moon Man Diego Luna

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







AUSTIN, Texas For the second consecutive year, the MLS All-Stars faced off against Liga MX's best in a highly-anticipated All-Star clash. The match began with a cautious, defensive approach from the MLS side, as both teams looked to settle into the rhythm of the game.

The MLS All-Stars gradually found their footing and began to control possession. The offensive efforts paid off in the 28th minute, when Nashville FC striker and current MLS Golden Boot co-leader Sam Surridge broke through the Liga MX defense to score the opening goal, putting the MLS All Stars ahead 1-0 heading into halftime. With the first half finished, anticipation grew for RSL star man Diego Luna to enter the game and make his second consecutive All-Star appearance.

Luna - RSL's leading 2025 scorer with eight goals and four assists, despite missing time due to U.S. Men's National Team duty - was one of several 46th-minute substitutions and found his first touches of the game shortly after. The 'Moon Man' was eager to make his presence felt, injecting new energy into the MLS All-Star squad to help maintain its lead. Just six minutes into the second half, the persistent pressure paid off when Luna played a ball out wide to Columbus Crew striker Diego Rossi, who then passed it into the middle for a charging Philadelphia Union striker Tai Baribo to strike, giving the MLS All-Stars a two-goal lead.

Recent Gold Cup icon Luna continued to make an impact on both sides of the ball, contributing defensively and inserting himself into the attacking third. Unfortunately, Liga MX got on the board in the 64th minute with a goal from 16-year-old Gilberto Mora.

The MLS All-Stars regained the two-goal cushion in the 80th minute thanks to a well-placed finish by Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker Brian White. While Luna didn't get on the scoresheet, he played a key role in the buildup, his movement in the box creating confusion among the Liga MX defenders, helping open space for the MLS squad's third goal of the night.

Luna proved exactly why he earned his spot in the All-Star lineup, showcasing a well-rounded performance that included key defensive stops and sharp offensive involvement. His energy, vision, and composure helped tilt momentum in favor of the MLS All-Stars, playing a pivotal role in the team's eventual win. While he didn't tally a goal, his impact was felt all over the pitch, demonstrating maturity beyond his years. RSL fans and teammates have every reason to be proud, as Luna not only represented the club but also the state of Utah with heart, skill, and confidence on one of the league's biggest stages.

The Moon Man will return to the Claret-and-Cobalt to take on former RSL teammate Chicho Arango and the San Jose Earthquakes this Saturday, July 26, at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM MT and tickets are available for purchase here, as RSL celebrates Pioneer Day Weekend with its annual post-game fireworks show!

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

MLS: Sam Surridge (Denis Bouanga) 28': Bouanga chased down his deflected shot and crossed the ball for a waiting Surridge who headed the ball into the right side of the net from the middle of the box to put the MLS All-Stars on the scoreboard first.

MLS: Tai Baribo (Diego Rossi) 51': Rossi received a pass from Luna and took a touch before sending it central for Baribo to run onto and take a right footed shot from the center of the box. Making the score 2-0 early in the second half.

LMX: Gilberto Mora (Elías Montiel) 64': After Álex Zendejas passed the ball to Montiel who took the ball down the sideline, he passed into the middle, where Mora took a one touch shot with his right foot to get Liga MX on the board.

MLS: Brian White (Philip Zinckernagel) 80': Zinckernagel took the ball down the left side of the pitch and sent it into the middle of the box for a waiting White and Luna, While ultimately got his right foot on the ball and sent it into the back of the net.

Stats Summary: MLS / LMX

Shots: 13 / 24

Shots on Goal: 8 / 7

Saves: 6 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 8

Fouls: 11 / 15







