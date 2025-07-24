Houston Dynamo FC to Host the LA Galaxy on Military Appreciation Night

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC wrap up a three-match MLS homestand on Friday, July 25, hosting the LA Galaxy at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets.

Friday's match will also feature Military Appreciation Night, presented by Heriberto Ramos & Associates. Fans can look forward to a special military-themed Dynamo hat gate giveaway, a pregame autograph signing with Dynamo legends Brad Davis and Tally Hall, a match ball delivery from the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, a national anthem from military service members and a special military wear-in ceremony on the pitch at halftime.

Head coach Ben Olsen remains on the verge of a major career milestone, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been a part of the league since 1998 as a player and a coach since 2010, and Olsen currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

Houston kicks off their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign on Tuesday, July 29, versus LIGA MX side Tigres UANL at Shell Energy Stadium in Phase One of the tournament. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT. The Dynamo also host Mazatlán F.C. (Aug. 1) and C.F. Pachuca (Aug. 5) during Phase One. Dynamo fans can purchase tickets to all home matches HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy

WHEN:

Friday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr

Spanish: Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







