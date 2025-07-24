Watch on Fox Sports Or Apple TV as FC Cincinnati Face Inter Miami CF in Saturday Night Showdown

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF meet again Saturday, July 26 in an Eastern Conference showdown at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET from South Florida.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #MIAvCIN on SATURDAY, JULY 26 (7:15 p.m. ET)

Watch: Fox Sports One - FS1 | FOX Deportes

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Apple TV+

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

WATCH ON FS1 OR FOX DEPORTES

Saturday night's match airs in English on Fox Sports One - FS1 and through the Fox Sports App and on FoxSports.com (TV provider login required). Mike Watts and Tony Meola are on the call. It will also be available in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

WATCH ON THE APPLE TV APP WITH MLS SEASON PASS AND ON APPLE TV+

Saturday night's match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman will have the call in English while Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri have the call in Spanish.

Existing and new Apple TV+ subscribers also have access to the match Saturday for no additional cost.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass (now 50% off)

LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey are on the call in English on the Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media. Fans can listen on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

The Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati - La Mega Cincinnati 101.5 FM - will carry the match with Gustavo Luques and José Romero on the call on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.

HEAD TO THE OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY

FC Cincinnati's official watch party sponsored by Coors Light is at Champions Grille (3670 Werk Road). Fans are encouraged to head to the party to cheer on the Orange and Blue.

HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER

Fans are also encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program includes over 60 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2025 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.

The FC Cincinnati Street Team will be at two Platinum Pub Partners: at West Side Brewing (3044 Harrison Ave.) and at Dickmann's Sports Barn (479 Orphanage Rd., Fort Wright, KY)

For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Pub-Partners.

TUNE-IN TO FC CINCINNATI WEEKLY ON WCPO 9

To preview the matchup with Miami, tune in to FC Cincinnati Weekly on WCPO 9 this Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Every week, FC Cincinnati fans will see previews and analysis of the club's next opponents, previous match recaps, profiles of players, coaches, fans and league news.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP

Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.

WATCH LATER OVER-THE-AIR

MLS rules allow broadcast replays 48 hours after matches are played. Every FC Cincinnati game will remain broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but will be re-aired on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), with select matches also to re-air on FOX 19.







