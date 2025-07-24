Timbers Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Inter Miami CF
July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Inter Miami CF, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded $135,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to Miami.
Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $135,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
