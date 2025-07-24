Timbers Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Inter Miami CF

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Inter Miami CF, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded $135,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to Miami.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $135,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.