San Diego FC Hosts Nashville SC in First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (13-7-4, 43 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on  Friday, July 25, for a first-ever showdown against Eastern Conference club Nashville SC (14-5-5, 47 points)  on MLS Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for  7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on  MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and local English and Spanish radio broadcasts on  San Diego Sports 760 AM  and  TUDN 1700 AM. Tickets are available at  SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Deorro Headlines Post-Match Entertainment

After the final whistle, fans will be treated to a high-energy DJ set by global EDM and Latin music star  Deorro, presented by  Dios Azúl Tequila. The post-match performance will take place in the  Sycuan Piers  at the stadium's south end and will be broadcast across the stadium's video boards. Fans are encouraged to gather on the east side for the best views and access to open concessions.

East Meets West in First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium

Friday's match marks the  first-ever meeting  between San Diego and Nashville - two of the top clubs in MLS this season. SDFC enters the match in  first place in the Western Conference, while Nashville sits in  second place in the East, just  one point behind conference leaders FC Cincinnati (48 points).

San Diego is coming off a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, rallying from a goal down thanks to  Ian Pilcher's first career MLS goal. The point extended San Diego's home record to  6-3-4  and boosted their total to  43 points  through 24 matches.

Depth Tested, Youth Delivered

SDFC was without eight key players in the match against Vancouver, including defender  Christopher McVey, who missed his first game of the season after playing every minute of the club's first 23 contests. In his absence, San Diego fielded one of its youngest starting backlines in MLS history, featuring  Oscar Verhoeven (19), Ian Pilcher (22), Luca Bombino (19)  and  Manu Duah (20). Goalkeeper  Pablo Sisniega  continued to anchor the defense, making his  third consecutive start  and  54th career MLS appearance.

Three SDFC Players Represent San Diego at 2025 MLS All-Star Game

On Wednesday, July 23, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Anders Dreyer, and Jeppe Tverskov represented SDFC in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, as MLS defeated the Liga MX All-Stars 3-1 at Q2 Stadium. All three players logged 30 minutes in the match, marking the first-ever MLS All-Star selections for SDFC.

Friday's Keeper of the FLOW: Brian Baumgartner

Friday's Keeper of the FLOW for San Diego FC's match against Nashville SC at Snapdragon Stadium will be  Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin Malone on  The Office. Baumgartner joins a distinguished group of iconic figures who have helped launch the matchday ritual, symbolizing the energy, unity, and passion that connect the Club with its fans and community.

What's Next - Leagues Cup

After Friday's match, SDFC will turn its attention to  Leagues Cup, as the Club hosts  Liga MX powerhouse Club Pachuca  on  Tuesday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m. PT  at  Snapdragon Stadium. Group stage play continues on  Friday, August 1 against Tigres UANL  and concludes on  Tuesday, August 5 against Mazatlán FC  - both matches also taking place at  Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets for all Leagues Cup matches and remaining home fixtures are available now at  SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.







