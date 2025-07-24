San Diego FC Hosts Nashville SC in First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium
July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (13-7-4, 43 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, July 25, for a first-ever showdown against Eastern Conference club Nashville SC (14-5-5, 47 points) on MLS Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and local English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
Deorro Headlines Post-Match Entertainment
After the final whistle, fans will be treated to a high-energy DJ set by global EDM and Latin music star Deorro, presented by Dios Azúl Tequila. The post-match performance will take place in the Sycuan Piers at the stadium's south end and will be broadcast across the stadium's video boards. Fans are encouraged to gather on the east side for the best views and access to open concessions.
East Meets West in First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium
Friday's match marks the first-ever meeting between San Diego and Nashville - two of the top clubs in MLS this season. SDFC enters the match in first place in the Western Conference, while Nashville sits in second place in the East, just one point behind conference leaders FC Cincinnati (48 points).
San Diego is coming off a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, rallying from a goal down thanks to Ian Pilcher's first career MLS goal. The point extended San Diego's home record to 6-3-4 and boosted their total to 43 points through 24 matches.
Depth Tested, Youth Delivered
SDFC was without eight key players in the match against Vancouver, including defender Christopher McVey, who missed his first game of the season after playing every minute of the club's first 23 contests. In his absence, San Diego fielded one of its youngest starting backlines in MLS history, featuring Oscar Verhoeven (19), Ian Pilcher (22), Luca Bombino (19) and Manu Duah (20). Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega continued to anchor the defense, making his third consecutive start and 54th career MLS appearance.
Three SDFC Players Represent San Diego at 2025 MLS All-Star Game
On Wednesday, July 23, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Anders Dreyer, and Jeppe Tverskov represented SDFC in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, as MLS defeated the Liga MX All-Stars 3-1 at Q2 Stadium. All three players logged 30 minutes in the match, marking the first-ever MLS All-Star selections for SDFC.
Friday's Keeper of the FLOW: Brian Baumgartner
Friday's Keeper of the FLOW for San Diego FC's match against Nashville SC at Snapdragon Stadium will be Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin Malone on The Office. Baumgartner joins a distinguished group of iconic figures who have helped launch the matchday ritual, symbolizing the energy, unity, and passion that connect the Club with its fans and community.
What's Next - Leagues Cup
After Friday's match, SDFC will turn its attention to Leagues Cup, as the Club hosts Liga MX powerhouse Club Pachuca on Tuesday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. Group stage play continues on Friday, August 1 against Tigres UANL and concludes on Tuesday, August 5 against Mazatlán FC - both matches also taking place at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets for all Leagues Cup matches and remaining home fixtures are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2025
- LAFC Hosts Portland Timbers Presented by Zippypaws on Friday Night - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Nashville SC in First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Be Dominant: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Host CF Montréal on Friday Night - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $135,000 in General Allocation Money from Portland Timbers - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Inter Miami CF - Portland Timbers
- Watch on Fox Sports Or Apple TV as FC Cincinnati Face Inter Miami CF in Saturday Night Showdown - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal in Massachusetts to Take on New England Revolution on Friday - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Tomorrow, Friday, July 25 - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Signs Forward Samuel Sarver - FC Dallas
- Austin FC Acquires Center Back Mateja Djordjevic as a U22 Initiative Signing - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Receive $200,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Dallas - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Acquires Former FC Dallas Academy Midfielder Christian Cappis - FC Dallas
- New York City FC Defender Thiago Martins Undergoes Knee Surgery - New York City FC
- Three LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for 2025 Concacaf U-15 Boys' Championship - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the LA Galaxy on Military Appreciation Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- MLS Wins All-Star Game 3-1 Behind Strong Showing from RSL Moon Man Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Hosts Nashville SC in First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC 2026 Season Ticket Memberships Now Available
- San Diego FC Earns 1-1 Draw with Vancouver Whitecaps at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Community Night at Snapdragon Stadium
- Everything You Need to Know About SDFC's Participation in the Leagues Cup 2025