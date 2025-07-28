San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Pedro Soma from Spain's UE Cornellà

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC has announced today the Club has acquired midfielder Pedro Soma from Spain's UE Cornellà guaranteed through 2027 with a Club option for 2028. Soma will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We're excited to welcome Pedro to San Diego," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's an intelligent midfielder with a very high level of technical ability and game understanding. He's excellent in tight spaces, comfortable under pressure, and confident playing through the lines. Defensively, he brings an aggressive edge and a strong counter-pressing mentality. We've tracked him for some time and believe he can contribute immediately while continuing to develop in the years to come. We look forward to seeing his growth with San Diego FC."

Soma, 19, joins SDFC after spending the past four seasons progressing through the ranks at UE Cornellà. He made his debut in Spain's Primera Federación on October 1, 2023, coming off the bench in the 82nd minute against Real Sociedad B. Over his time with Cornellà, he made 13 appearances (five starts) across all competitions.

In the 2024/25 season, Soma was loaned to Barça Atlètic in Spain's Segunda Federación, where he made 31 appearances (23 starts) and registered two assists across all competitions. He also featured three times in the UEFA U-19 Youth League Championship with Barça Atlètic.

Born in Boca Raton, Florida, Soma has represented the United States Youth National Teams at the U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels. He has earned 33 caps and scored three goals across all competitions, including three appearances in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and five appearances in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Transaction: SDFC acquires midfielder Pedro Soma from Spain's UE Cornellà guaranteed through 2027 with a Club option for 2028. Soma will be added to the roster pending receipt of his ITC.

Name: Pedro Soma

Position: Midfielder

Height:  5-10

Weight:  170 lbs

Born: June 30, 2006

Age: 19

Birthplace:  Boca Raton, Florida

Previous Club: UE Cornellà

Pronunciation: PEH-droh SOH-mah







