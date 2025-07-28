LAFC Begins Leagues Cup Quest against Mazatlán at BMO Stadium on Tuesday Night

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC begins Leagues Cup play against teams from Mexico's Liga MX this week. The Black & Gold's first match of the tournament comes against Mazatlán on Tuesday night at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

Tuesday's meeting will be the first between LAFC and Mazatlán in official competition. The Black & Gold holds a 2-1-0 all-time record against Liga MX teams in Leagues Cup play.

Throughout Leagues Cup, fans can get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Mazatlán

Kickoff: Tuesday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

HONORARY FALCONER:

Dr. John Woods serves as Provost at University of Phoenix. He is a lifelong fan of the beautiful game, is a nationally certified club coach with more than a decade of experience, still plays the game, and is a certified referee. He oversees all of the programs and faculty at Phoenix, who for almost 50 years has served working adults and was one of the first institutions in the world to offer fully online programs. Phoenix continues to be an innovator in adult education and is one of the first institutions to identify and map career relevant skills students learn in every single course as a means of helping to support career advancement. University of Phoenix is also a founding partner with LAFC and sponsors the Falcon Flight.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6 p.m. PT.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.