San Diego FC to Host C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup Debut at Snapdragon Stadium

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (14-7-4, 46 points) kicks off its first-ever Leagues Cup campaign on Tuesday, July 29, when it hosts seven-time Liga MX champion C.F. Pachuca at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and FS1. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

The match marks a historic milestone for SDFC, as the Club faces international competition for the first time in official play. Tuesday's match also marks the inaugural meeting between San Diego and Pachuca, one of Mexico's most successful and tradition-rich clubs.

Leagues Collide in Marquee Matchup at Snapdragon Stadium

Both teams come into the contest in strong form. San Diego is fresh off a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC on Friday night - its 14th win of the season and seventh at home. The result extended SDFC's lead atop the Western Conference standings. Winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored the game-winner, bringing his season tally to seven goals, while Anders Dreyer earned his league-leading 16th assist.

Pachuca enters the Leagues Cup group stage unbeaten in Liga MX play, currently sitting in first place with nine points through three matches following a 1-0 win over Mazatlán F.C. last weekend.

Youth Steps Up, Veterans Return

San Diego's backline continues to impress with youth leading the charge. Oscar Verhoeven (19), Luca Bombino (19), Manu Duah (20) and Ian Pilcher (22) all featured in Friday's shutout win, with goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega making four saves in his fourth straight start. Veteran midfielder Aníbal Godoy and defender Paddy McNair both returned to the pitch following injuries, adding experience to San Diego's depth.

What's Next - Leagues Cup Group Stage Continues at Home

SDFC will continue its Leagues Cup campaign on Friday, August 1, hosting Tigres UANL at 8:00 p.m. PT. The Club will then wrap up group play against Mazatlán F.C. on Tuesday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. PT. All group stage matches will be played at Snapdragon Stadium.

Tickets for all Leagues Cup matches and remaining home fixtures are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC VS C.F. PACHUCA

2025 Leagues Cup | Match 1

Tuesday, July 29 | 8:00 p.m. PT

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Neil Sika (PxP), Lloyd Sam (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Ramses Sandoval (PxP), Oswaldo Sanchez (Analyst)

FS1 Announcers: Nate Bukaty (PxP), Devon Kerr (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites - Mikey Varas, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android







