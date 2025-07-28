San Diego FC to Host C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup Debut at Snapdragon Stadium
July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (14-7-4, 46 points) kicks off its first-ever Leagues Cup campaign on Tuesday, July 29, when it hosts seven-time Liga MX champion C.F. Pachuca at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and FS1. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
The match marks a historic milestone for SDFC, as the Club faces international competition for the first time in official play. Tuesday's match also marks the inaugural meeting between San Diego and Pachuca, one of Mexico's most successful and tradition-rich clubs.
Leagues Collide in Marquee Matchup at Snapdragon Stadium
Both teams come into the contest in strong form. San Diego is fresh off a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC on Friday night - its 14th win of the season and seventh at home. The result extended SDFC's lead atop the Western Conference standings. Winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored the game-winner, bringing his season tally to seven goals, while Anders Dreyer earned his league-leading 16th assist.
Pachuca enters the Leagues Cup group stage unbeaten in Liga MX play, currently sitting in first place with nine points through three matches following a 1-0 win over Mazatlán F.C. last weekend.
Youth Steps Up, Veterans Return
San Diego's backline continues to impress with youth leading the charge. Oscar Verhoeven (19), Luca Bombino (19), Manu Duah (20) and Ian Pilcher (22) all featured in Friday's shutout win, with goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega making four saves in his fourth straight start. Veteran midfielder Aníbal Godoy and defender Paddy McNair both returned to the pitch following injuries, adding experience to San Diego's depth.
What's Next - Leagues Cup Group Stage Continues at Home
SDFC will continue its Leagues Cup campaign on Friday, August 1, hosting Tigres UANL at 8:00 p.m. PT. The Club will then wrap up group play against Mazatlán F.C. on Tuesday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. PT. All group stage matches will be played at Snapdragon Stadium.
Tickets for all Leagues Cup matches and remaining home fixtures are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
SAN DIEGO FC VS C.F. PACHUCA
2025 Leagues Cup | Match 1
Tuesday, July 29 | 8:00 p.m. PT
Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS English Announcers: Neil Sika (PxP), Lloyd Sam (Analyst)
MLS Spanish Announcers: Ramses Sandoval (PxP), Oswaldo Sanchez (Analyst)
FS1 Announcers: Nate Bukaty (PxP), Devon Kerr (Analyst)
MATCH INFO:
SDFC Match Preview Soundbites - Mikey Varas, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano
SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide
Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
San Diego FC App: iOS, Android
Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2025
- LAFC Begins Leagues Cup Quest against Mazatlán at BMO Stadium on Tuesday Night - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup, Inter Miami CF and Lowe's Joined Feeding South Florida to Unveil Renovated Food Distribution Facility in Pembroke Park, Fla - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC to Host C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup Debut at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC, Reign FC Ad RAVE Foundation Raise over 1.2 Million Dollars at this Year's Fundraising Gala, Celebrating the Clubs' Commitment to Build a Legacy of Free Play Across Washingt - Seattle Sounders FC
- Cremaschi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Kick off Leagues Cup against Club León Tuesday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Gameplan Podcast Launches to Spotlight the People Driving the Business of Sports - Orlando City SC
- Atlanta United Exercises Buyout on Defender Luis Abram - Atlanta United FC
- Carson Locker Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 20 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Leagues Cup 2025 Versus Liga MX Side Tigres UANL - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Mathieu Choinière on Loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich - Los Angeles FC
- Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Pedro Soma from Spain's UE Cornellà - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder David Vazquez on Loan from Philadelphia Union - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match at Subaru Park on October 23 - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC to Host C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup Debut at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Pedro Soma from Spain's UE Cornellà
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder David Vazquez on Loan from Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Defeats Nashville SC 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Hosts Nashville SC in First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium