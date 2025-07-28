Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Leagues Cup 2025 Versus Liga MX Side Tigres UANL
July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kickoff Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 versus Liga MX side Tigres UANL on Tuesday, July 29, at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets.
The official Concacaf-sanctioned competition features a new and enhanced format, which will showcase interleague matches between MLS and Liga MX clubs through the quarterfinals. 36 clubs, including 18 clubs from the Liga MX and 18 clubs from MLS will participate, and the tournament will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.
During Phase One, each club will play three matches against three opponents from the opposite league. Those results will earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league. The top four clubs from each of the MLS and Liga MX tables will advance to the quarterfinals. In Phase One, there are no draws, and games will go directly to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie. Teams are awarded points as follows:
Regulation draw: 1 point for both teams
Penalty shootout win: 2 points
Regulation win: 3 points
The third edition of the tournament will again determine three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions.
In the remaining Phase One matches, the Dynamo host Liga MX's sides Mazatlán F.C. on Friday, Aug. 1, and C.F. Pachuca on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium and fans can secure their tickets.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Tigres UANL
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 29 - 8:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez
Local: Glenn Davis
TUDN and UniMás
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
