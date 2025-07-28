Carson Locker Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 20

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Carson Locker has been named the MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 20, MLS NEXT Pro announced today. Locker scored in Cincinnati's 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF II on Sunday night at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Locker's goal, his second of the year, came in a dominant win for FCC 2 against the Herons and showcased the 17-year-old's eye for goal and playmaking ability. Locker helped progress the Cincinnati attack in the 90th minute before firing a blistering shot from just inside the 18-yard line to beat Matias Marin.

Locker has been a key contributor for FCC 2 this season, appearing in 14 matches for the Orange and Blue which is tied for the fifth most among all FCC 2 players. Locker has appeared in 11 straight contests and has goal contributions in back-to-back matches following his match winning assist to Stefan Chirila against Huntsville City FC.

Locker is the second FCC 2 player this season to be named in MLS NEXT Pro's weekly awards following Stefan Chirila's MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek in Matchweek 6.

The Orange and Blue are back in action this Sunday, August 3, against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







