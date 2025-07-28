Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO FIRE FC ENJOYS BYE WEEK FOLLOWING 1-0 VICTORY OVER NEW YORK RED BULLS
Chicago Fire FC will have a weekend off before hosting Los Angeles Football Club at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, August 8.
Chicago is coming off a significant 1-0 clean sheet win over Eastern Conference rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Soldier Field. Forward Hugo Cuypers tallied his 14th goal of the season for Chicago - his fifth game-winning goal of the year - to help goalkeeper Chris Brady earn his seventh win of the year and second consecutive shutout victory.
The result helped the Fire leap over the Red Bulls into ninth place in the East with a game in hand. In addition, defender and captain Jack Elliott was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 for his hand in the team's second clean sheet in a row, his second consecutive week on the list.
Following the weekend, the Fire host LAFC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. on Saturday, August 9. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).
Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC, Reign FC Ad RAVE Foundation Raise over 1.2 Million Dollars at this Year's Fundraising Gala, Celebrating the Clubs' Commitment to Build a Legacy of Free Play Across Washingt - Seattle Sounders FC
- Cremaschi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Kick off Leagues Cup against Club León Tuesday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Gameplan Podcast Launches to Spotlight the People Driving the Business of Sports - Orlando City SC
- Atlanta United Exercises Buyout on Defender Luis Abram - Atlanta United FC
- Carson Locker Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 20 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Leagues Cup 2025 Versus Liga MX Side Tigres UANL - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Mathieu Choinière on Loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich - Los Angeles FC
- Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Pedro Soma from Spain's UE Cornellà - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder David Vazquez on Loan from Philadelphia Union - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match at Subaru Park on October 23 - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27
- Chicago Fire FC Shuts Out New York Red Bulls 1-0 at Soldier Field
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26