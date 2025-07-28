Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC ENJOYS BYE WEEK FOLLOWING 1-0 VICTORY OVER NEW YORK RED BULLS

Chicago Fire FC will have a weekend off before hosting Los Angeles Football Club at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, August 8.

Chicago is coming off a significant 1-0 clean sheet win over Eastern Conference rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Soldier Field. Forward Hugo Cuypers tallied his 14th goal of the season for Chicago - his fifth game-winning goal of the year - to help goalkeeper Chris Brady earn his seventh win of the year and second consecutive shutout victory.

The result helped the Fire leap over the Red Bulls into ninth place in the East with a game in hand. In addition, defender and captain Jack Elliott was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 for his hand in the team's second clean sheet in a row, his second consecutive week on the list.

Following the weekend, the Fire host LAFC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. on Saturday, August 9. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).







