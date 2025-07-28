Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender and captain Jack Elliott was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 following his performance in Saturday's 1-0 clean sheet victory against the New York Red Bulls.

Elliott earned his second Team of the Matchday accolade in a row after leading the Fire to a second consecutive shutout victory against an Eastern Conference rival. The veteran center back played the full 90 minutes, helping limit the Red Bulls to just three shots on goal and pacing the Fire with 68 completed passes.

The league honor is Elliott's second in a row as a member of the Fire just week after earning his first for his goal-scoring performance in a clean sheet win over CF Montréal on Matchday 26. His appearance on the Team of the Matchday marks the first time a Fire player appears in two consecutive lists since Hugo Cuypers featured in Matchdays 2 and 3 earlier this season. This also marks the first time a Fire player appeared in multiple Teams of the Matchday in a row as a starter since 2021, when midfielder Álvaro Medrán was named to the Starting XI for Matchdays 10 through 12.

Here is how the rest of the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 looked like:

F: Mikael Uhre (PHI), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Ramiro Enrique (ORL), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN)

M: Martín Ojeda (ORL), Owen Wolff (ATX), J.C. Ngando (VAN)

D: Jack Elliott (CHI), Manu Duah (SD), Mathías Laborda (VAN)

GK: Pedro Gallese (ORL)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: Pablo Sisniega (SD), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Cristhian Paredes (POR), Braian Ojeda (RSL), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Osman Bukari (ATX), Iván Angulo (ORL), Logan Farrington (DAL)

Chicago will enjoy a week off before hosting Los Angeles FC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. on Saturday, August 9. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2025

