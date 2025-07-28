Leagues Cup, Inter Miami CF and Lowe's Joined Feeding South Florida to Unveil Renovated Food Distribution Facility in Pembroke Park, Fla

Leagues Cup, Inter Miami CF and Lowe's came together to unveil a newly renovated Feeding South Florida food distribution facility in Pembroke Park, Florida. The event took place this past Monday, and highlighted the ongoing collaboration behind United Against Hunger, Leagues Cup's social responsibility platform aimed at combating food insecurity across North America.

The unveiling brought together key voices from across the initiative, including Feeding South Florida's AVP of Philanthropy Allyson Vaux, Inter Miami CF defenders Ian Fray, Noah Allen, and goalkeeper William Yarbrough and MLS Season Pass talent Ramses Sandoval, along with representatives from Lowe's and Leagues Cup.

Through Lowe's commitment to delivering 10 million square feet of impact this year, Feeding South Florida, a local Feeding America affiliate, received a $300,000 Lowe's Hometowns grant to transform its facility. Upgrades included a full renovation and expansion of Feeding South Florida's main food storage and sort room, effectively doubling its capacity. As a result, the facility increased its potential food distribution from 1.2 million to 2.4 million individuals served annually across South Florida, expanding the reach of its Client Choice Food Pantry. In addition, on Monday, Lowe's red vest associates rolled up their sleeve to paint more than 10,000 square feet throughout the facility.

During the event, guests toured the upgraded facility, participated in food packaging and distribution efforts, and volunteered alongside Inter Miami CF players and club representatives. The gathering also served as a valuable opportunity for media members who got the chance to capture moments that highlighted the human impact of the initiative.







